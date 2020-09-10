Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

The African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting style of chasing prey over long distances until the target collapses from exhaustion, instead of relying upon speed, strength or stealth. A comprehensive new anatomical study of this endangered species, also known as the African painted dog or Cape hunting dog, has identified crucial evolutionary adaptations for endurance running in the animal's forelimb bones, muscles and ligaments that help sustain its life on the run.

Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard of Ice Age mammoths

Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become one of the world's biggest concentrations of the now-extinct relative of modern elephants. More than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified spread across nearly 200 excavation sites, along with a mix of other Ice Age mammals, in the area destined to become the Mexican capital's new commercial airport.