Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brady wins all-American clash to reach semi-finals

Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team mate Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday. Brady, the 22nd seed, was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set.

Nets sign defensive whiz Andre Roberson

The Brooklyn Nets signed defensive specialist Andre Roberson on Tuesday. The former Oklahoma City swingman has played in seven games since sustaining a torn patellar tendon in January 2018, coming off the bench for the Thunder in those games last season.

Miami Open to allow limited number of fans

The Miami Open is expecting to have 750 fans on the grounds per session for this year's tournament, and spectators will be allowed to watch matches on the showcase court, organizers announced Tuesday. The showcase matches will be held in the 5,000-seat grandstand, but seating will be limited to 15 percent capacity due to COVID-19 protocols.

Reports: Pirates sign starting pitcher Tyler Anderson

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached a one-year deal with starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to help bolster their rotation, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, pending a physical, is worth $2.5 million, per the reports.

Crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will be able to open its gates to fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews announced the lifting of the lockdown but said the crowds allowed into Melbourne Park for the semi-finals and finals of the Grand Slam might be reduced from the originally agreed 25,000 a day.

No Ash Wednesday celebration as Barty bid ends in quarters

World number one Ash Barty's dream of become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 was shattered on Wednesday after an extraordinary 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final loss to Karolina Muchova. The Czech was a player transformed after taking a medical timeout when she started feeling dizzy in the Melbourne heat and rallied to secure a place in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Olympics: Calls grow to relocate 2022 Beijing Winter Games

With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are looking closely at human rights abuses in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as calls to move the 2022 Games continue to grow. "In regards to the Olympics, we continue to be very, very vocal in standing up for human rights around the world and calling out human rights abuses, as I have personally in the past directly with Chinese leadership, among many others," Trudeau told reporters during his daily press briefing.

Dolphins sign K Jason Sanders through 2026

The Miami Dolphins have rewarded kicker Jason Sanders for an All-Pro season by signing him through 2026. The deal is a five-year extension worth $22 million, with $10 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported.

Djokovic edges out Zverev to reach semi-final

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic overcame some dips in form to beat Alexander Zverev 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 7-6(6) and book his place in the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The Serbian world number one hit back strongly after losing a tight opening set on a tiebreak but trailed in both the third and fourth sets before turning them around.

Report: J.J. Watt 'seriously considering' joining Browns

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is reportedly "seriously considering" taking his talents to the Cleveland Browns amid teams and players putting on the full-court press for the defensive end's services in 2021. Watt and the Houston Texans agreed to part ways late last week. Watt asked for his release and got it after 10 seasons with the club.