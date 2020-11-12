Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL: League exploring reduced schedule, short-term hubs for 2020-21 season

The National Hockey League (NHL) could have a reduced schedule, temporary realignment and short-term hubs in the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 crisis, the commissioner of the U.S. and Canada-based league Gary Bettman said. Speaking during a virtual panel discussion, Bettman said teams would rotate in and out of hubs if that was the way forward but any plan would be a collaborative effort between the league and its players' body (NHLPA).

Cycling: Groenewegen gets nine-month suspension for crash with Jakobsen

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on Wednesday suspended Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen for nine months for causing a crash that resulted in compatriot Fabio Jakobsen being placed in a medically induced coma in August. Groenewegen, who rides for the Jumbo–Visma team, was jostling for position with Jakobsen in the final metres of the first stage of the Tour of Poland when the pair came together.

Golf: Im dreams of winning Masters to dish out Korean-style marinated ribs

Im Sung-jae may be a long shot to win the Masters on his first trip to Augusta this week but the talented South Korean has already decided what will be on the menu if he becomes the first Asian to win one of golf's biggest prizes. As well as being fitted for the famous green jacket, the winner of the Masters also selects the menu at the traditional Champions Dinner the following year and the 22-year-old Im is keen to ensure one special dish will be on the list.

Cycling: Tour de Yorkshire cancelled in 2021

Next year's Tour de Yorkshire event has has been cancelled because of continued uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers announced on Wednesday. This year's race at the end of April was also cancelled.

Mayfield clears COVID-19 protocol, rejoins Browns

The Cleveland Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, allowing him to return to team facilities for practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mayfield was added to the list on Sunday after he was found to be in close contact with a non-coaching staff member who tested positive the day before.

Doping: Athletes demand reforms as WADA meets

Athlete groups renewed calls for further reforms of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as the embattled body began executive committee and Foundation Board meetings on Wednesday. Governance reforms is at the top of the agenda, that includes an update on Russia's appeal against a four-year ban before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, that the executive committee will tackle followed by the Foundation Board.

NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo: IOC

Team owners and the NBA players' association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players from the world's best league to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. "The owners of NBA teams have agreed with the players' association on an early and shortened NBA season starting on Dec. 22," Bach told a news conference.

Ravens CB Humphrey returns from COVID quarantine

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back with the team after missing more than a week of workouts due to a positive COVID-19 test. Humphrey, who was an All-Pro in 2019, was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday night at New England.

Report: Rockets' new direction doubted by Harden, Westbrook

An offseason shift brought a new regime to the Houston Rockets, and All-Stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are reluctant to buy in, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Head coach Mike D'Antoni stepped down, joining Steve Nash's coaching staff with the Brooklyn Nets, and Daryl Morey ended his run overseeing basketball operations with the franchise to take the same job with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cycling: British Cycling sprint coach Stewart dismissed for gross misconduct

British Cycling has dismissed one of its top coaches after finding him guilty of gross misconduct including inappropriate relationships with riders. Head men's sprint coach Kevin Stewart, who worked with six-time Olympic track champion Jason Kenny, had been given repeated warnings about his behaviour, British Cycling said in a statement.