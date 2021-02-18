Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Nets pull off epic comeback at Phoenix

James Harden amassed 38 points and 11 assists and Joe Harris added 22 points as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 24-point deficit to earn a 128-124 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The 21-point, second-half comeback was the largest for the Nets since they joined the NBA in the 1976-77 season.

Medvedev wins Russian duel against Rublev for semis spot

Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals and extend his winning streak to 19 matches. The pair rose up through the ranks together, playing against each other on the junior circuit, and two weeks ago combined to hand Russia the ATP Cup title.

Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier

Novak Djokovic is one of the best-known sportsmen in the world but his semi-final on Thursday will be against a player he confessed he was unaware of until this year's Australian Open. The top-ranked men's player would not be the only one in the tennis circuit who would not have previously heard of the 114th-ranked Russian Aslan Karatsev, 27, before 2021.

NHL roundup: Nazem Kadri's last-minute goal lifts Avs over Knights

Nazem Kadri scored on a rebound with 41 seconds left to break a tie and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. It was the seventh goal in seven career games against Vegas for Kadri, who tapped in a rebound of a Joonas Donskoi deflection off a Bowen Byram shot from the right point.

Report: Giants signing RHP Aaron Sanchez to $4M deal

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly in agreement with free-agent right-hander Aaron Sanchez on a $4 million contract. The San Francisco Chronicle said Tuesday night that incentives could raise the value of the deal to $6.5 million.

Brady surprises herself with semi-final after hard lockdown

Having been locked down in hard quarantine, Jennifer Brady gave herself little chance of making an impression at the Australian Open before the tournament, but on Wednesday the American found herself within reach of a maiden Grand Slam final. Brady booked her second major semi with a 4-6 6-2 6-1 win over United States team mate Jessica Pegula, and finished the match full of running despite a sweltering afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal's Grand Slam record bid blown away by Tsitsipas

Rafa Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title came crashing to a halt at the Australian Open on Wednesday as Stefanos Tsitsipas rose up to topple the Spaniard 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 and reach the semi-finals. World number two Nadal had not lost a set coming into the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena and was locked on target for the last four at Melbourne Park after roaring to a two-set lead over the listless Greek.

Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have long moved on from their tempestuous 2018 U.S. Open title match but that will do nothing to dampen the suspense ahead of their blockbuster Australian Open semi-final on Thursday. Williams was handed three code violations, the last of which resulted in a game penalty, in a straight sets defeat to Osaka, who was booed throughout the final game and trophy ceremony by an angry Flushing Meadows crowd.

Japan's Olympic minister Hashimoto is preferred candidate to succeed Mori: NHK

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has emerged as the preferred candidate to succeed Yoshiro Mori as president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after he stepped down last week, public broadcaster NHK said. The panel will ask Hashimoto if she wishes to take the position, NHK added.

Swiss prosecutors appeal acquittal of ex-FIFA executive, Qatari businessman in media rights bribery case

Swiss prosecutors have appealed against court verdicts clearing former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke of bribery and Qatari sports and broadcasting executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi of offering him incentives in a case involving World Cup media rights. The prosecutors also sought further charges against Valcke.