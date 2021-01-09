Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kurt Warner says he tested positive for COVID-19

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network studio analyst Kurt Warner announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. .".. Bummed I won't be in studio w/my guys on NFL Gameday Morning bc I have recently tested positive for Covid... I'm doing well, going through protocols & hope to be back in studio next weekend!" Warner posted on Twitter.

NBA roundup: Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan, who managed just six points in San Antonio's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, had 19 points and eight assists, Dejounte Murray contributed 18 points and eight boards and Rudy Gay had 15 points for the Spurs, who snapped the Lakers' four-game winning streak. Patty Mills finished with 10 points.

Doping: Problems looming for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, says Pound

The United States is in violation of the Olympic charter and potentially the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code, raising questions over whether the 2028 Los Angeles Games should proceed, senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told Reuters on Friday. When the U.S. Congress last October passed the Olympic Reform Bill it gave lawmakers the power to dissolve the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board, setting it on a collision course with the IOC.

Anisimova tests positive for COVID-19 - report

American world number 30 Amanda Anisimova has tested positive for COVID-19, Tennis Channel reported on Friday. The 19-year-old has not confirmed the result but she is not competing at the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Ravens' Wild Card mission? Stop Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens' elaborate defensive agenda in Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans could possibly boil down to a singular objective: Stop Derrick Henry. The leading rusher during the regular season by an enormous margin, the Titans' ferocious running back earned a spot in the NFL's "2,000-yard club," an elite group of just eight running backs to cross that threshold in one season, and presents perhaps the biggest threat to Baltimore's postseason ambitions.

NHL: Lundqvist recovering from open-heart surgery, in 'really good hands'

Washington Capitals goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist said on Friday he is recovering well after open-heart surgery this week to repair a condition that will prevent the Swede from playing for the National Hockey League side this season. Lundqvist, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals in October, announced last week that he was scheduled to have surgery for a condition that was revealed after a physical led to further tests.

Who is Bryson DeChambeau? 'Jeopardy!' contestants have no idea

While he may have reached the heights of golf fame in 2020, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau still managed to stump a trio of brainy "Jeopardy!" contestants this week. The American quiz show, in which contestants must supply the question to a provided answer, were given this $1,000 clue on Thursday: "The unconventional methods of this long-hitting 2020 U.S. Open champ include using a protractor on the putting green."

Serena, Osaka to join top men in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will join Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up exhibition in Adelaide after serving their quarantine in the South Australian city, Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday. The "A Day at the Drive" event will take place at the city's Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Jan. 29, a week before the delayed Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park.

Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and '80s, has died. He was 93. Lasorda, who spent more than 70 years in the Dodgers organization, suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at home Thursday night and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the team said in a statement on Friday.

NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas". Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.