Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open

Unheralded German Sophia Popov struck a three-under-par final round of 68 to claim her maiden major title at the women's British Open on Sunday, finishing two strokes clear of Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura at Royal Troon. Popov, the world number 304, started the day with a three-shot lead but kicked off in inauspicious fashion, bogeying the first hole after landing in a bunker off the tee before bouncing back with birdies on the second and third.

NBA roundup: LeBron dominates, Lakers take 2-1 lead

LeBron James recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday night near Orlando. Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots as Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series ahead of Monday's Game 4. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points, and Alex Caruso added 10 points and seven assists.

NFL: Several teams cancel training after positive COVID-19 tests

Several NFL teams cancelled or rescheduled training sessions on Sunday after a single laboratory returned a number of positive tests for COVID-19, the league has said. The Chicago Bears pushed back training from Sunday morning to the afternoon. Initial testing had revealed that nine players and staff members had tested positive but the results later turned out to be false positives, and the team put off training until the afternoon "out of an abundance of caution", the Chicago Tribune reported https://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/bears/ct-chicago-bears-covid-19-false-positives-20200823-w7ljrquef5c25gu3yqgaj6nyka-story.html.

Johnson romps to 11 shot win at Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson made sure he didn't squander a final round lead again, romping to an 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday and taking back the world No. 1 ranking with the 22nd win of his career and second of the season. Two weeks after entering the last round of the PGA Championships with a one stroke advantage and unable to close the deal, Johnson was under far less pressure at TPC Boston but he ensured there would be no repeat, turning a five shot 54-hole cushion into a commanding 11 stroke victory.

Sato savours 'second chance in life' after Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato thought his motor racing career had come to an end when he bid farewell to Formula One in 2008 but the Japanese driver is relishing his "second chance in life" after winning the Indianapolis 500 for a second time in four years on Sunday. Sato, who became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500 in 2017, crossed the finish line unchallenged on Sunday after Spencer Pigot crashed into the wall with five laps left, bringing out the yellow caution flag.

MLB roundup: Dodgers walk off on Bellinger's HR

Cody Bellinger hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the visiting Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday night. Chris Taylor also hit a home run, and Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the final out of the top of the ninth for the win as the Dodgers earned their 10th victory in their last 11 games.

Top women's seeds fall at Western and Southern

The Western and Southern Open lost its top two women's seeds on Sunday with number one Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin crashing out of the U.S. Open tuneup. Czech Pliskova, who had a first-round bye, slammed down 11 aces but also committed nine double faults in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

Trout card sells for record $3.936 million at auction

A baseball card from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's early years sold for $3.936 million -- the highest price ever for a sports card. The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor card is one-of-a-kind, marked "1/1" and signed by Trout. Goldin Auctions put the card up for auction last month with the bidding starting at $1 million. The auction concluded Saturday night.

NHL: Capitals sack coach Reirden after Stanley Cup playoff elimination

Washington Capitals have sacked coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit, the National Hockey League team announced on Sunday. Reirden's two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders.

Soccer: Steely Bayern edge PSG to claim Champions League crown

Bayern Munich were crowned European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman in an absorbing Champions League final on Sunday. France international Coman appeared at the back post to head the decisive goal in the 59th minute as Bayern became the first team to lift the Champions League with a 100% record.