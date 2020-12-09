Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar

England were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europe's top sides with apparently straightforward routes to the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Croatia and England all avoided each other thanks to the seeding system and, barring major upsets, should qualify comfortably for the tournament in Qatar.

Residents uncertain about Games as costs, COVID-19 cases rise

Japanese residents are torn between trepidation and tentative support for next year's Olympic Games that are now set to be far more expensive than expected amid a spike in coronavirus cases. In an announcement on Friday, organisers said the postponed Games would cost an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion) with the bill to be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG).

NFL Roundup: Surging Giants stun Seahawks

Wayne Gallman Jr. rushed for a career-high 135 yards, Alfred Morris scored twice and the suddenly resurgent New York Giants, behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy, upset the host Seattle Seahawks 17-12 on Sunday. The Seahawks (8-4), who entered the game first in the NFC West and third in the NFL with 31.0 points per game, didn't get their offense untracked until late in the fourth quarter. Seattle reached the Giants' 46-yard line on its final possession, but three incompletions and a sack ended the threat.

Beitar Jerusalem's Emirati co-owner opens door to Arab players

Beitar Jerusalem's new Emirati co-owner said on Tuesday the Israeli soccer club was open to recruiting Arab players, a step likely to stir anger among its anti-Arab fan base. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, this week bought a 50% stake in the club where a group of supporters, known as "La Familia", have been openly racist towards Israel's Arab minority.

Spithill to take helm of U.S. team in SailGP circuit

America's Cup veteran Jimmy Spithill will lead the United States SailGP Team when the high-speed "foiling" catamaran championship resumes in April after a pandemic pause. Spithill skippered Oracle Team USA for more than a decade, during which time he twice won the coveted America's Cup, before losing out to Emirates Team New Zealand in Bermuda in 2017.

Top-ranked Ko says U.S. Women's Open drew her to the sport

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is gunning for her third major win this week in Houston, Texas, hoping to claim victory at the U.S. Women's Open, the very tournament that inspired her to pick up a club 22 years ago. The oldest women's golf major, which is celebrating its 75th year, kicks off on Thursday at the Champions Golf Club with Ko among the favourites after she clinched the ANA Inspiration title and the Evian Championship in 2019.

Olympics-Breaking's breakthrough brings electric 'folk art' to Paris Games

Breakdancing cleared its final hurdle to feature in the Paris 2024 Games on Monday, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport's biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the United States and particularly across Europe and Asia.

American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year

American Sofia Kenin has been named WTA Player of the Year after winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. Kenin defeated World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals and twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the final to claim the title at Melbourne Park. Kenin also reached the French Open final and finished the season ranked a career-high No. 4.

First woman competes at Middle East's top falconry show

Athari Alkhaldi stands out amid a sea of men and falcons at the Middle East's top falconry competition: the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the event. "With my participation ... I proved I am here, that women can join this field, that it's not only restricted to men," she said, alongside her falcon Ma'aned.

W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at France's Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series started in 2019 with the aim of helping women progress up the motorsport ladder and eventually break into Formula One where no female has raced in 44 years.