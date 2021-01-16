Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Ben Simmons hits milestone in 76ers' win

Shake Milton scored a season-high 31 points, Tobias Harris added 18 and the host Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble dispatching the depleted Miami Heat 125-108 on Thursday. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons posted his 30th career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Simmons reached the milestone in just his 228th career game, as he became the third-fastest in NBA history -- behind Oscar Robertson (75 games) and Magic Johnson (190) -- to hit the mark.

Raiders owner Davis buying WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Thursday said he was poised to purchase the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International, expanding his sports footprint in the city. Davis moved the NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas from Oakland ahead of the current season and the team plays in the new $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas strip, not far from the Aces home at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

NBA, NHL delay games as COVID-19 once again threatens professional sport

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three more games and the National Hockey League (NHL) once again pushed back the Dallas Stars' season opener, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has put professional sport on notice in North America. Two games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards set for Sunday and Monday were on hold, the NBA said on Friday, because the Wizards did not have the "league-required eight available players to proceed" due to ongoing contact tracing on the team.

Promoter Hearn says deal done for Joshua to face Fury

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said a deal for the world heavyweight champion to meet Tyson Fury in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout this year is all but done, with a venue in the Middle East a front-runner to host it.

Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev last month to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles to set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury who holds the WBC belt.

NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid nets hat trick

Connor McDavid scored three goals and added an assist in a dominating performance to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl collected four assists and Mikko Koskinen made 38 saves for the Oilers. Edmonton responded with an emphatic win one night after dropping a disappointing 5-3 home game to the Canucks in the teams' season-opening clash.

Brazilian prosecutors charge 11 over Flamengo soccer club fire

Eleven people, including the former president of the Flamengo soccer club, were formally charged on Friday in connection with the death of 10 teenage footballers in a 2019 fire, public prosecutors said. The boys, aged between 14 and 16, were killed on Feb. 8, 2019, when a nightime blaze swept through the Flamengo training centre on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. Three others were seriously injured.

'Terminator' Donald ready to battle potent Packers offense

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he had recovered from the rib injury that took him out of last week's game and would be ready to battle Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in their divisional-round playoff matchup Saturday in Green Bay. Rams fans held their breath when the All-Pro defensive tackle, who anchors a defense that allowed the fewest points of any team in the National Football League this season, was injured and did not return in his team's 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Broncos' Von Miller subject of police investigation

Parker, Colo., police are conducting an investigation into whether Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller committed a crime. A spokesman for the police department, Josh Hans, emailed the Denver Post: "The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time."

DeChambeau says dizzy spells at Masters due to brain overworking

American Bryson DeChambeau said the "crazy overworking" of his brain due to tournament stress and health issues caused him to feel dizzy at the Masters last year, but he has found a way to overcome the problem. DeChambeau finished tied for 34th and had no answers for his dizziness during the tournament at Augusta National in November, saying he was only able to operate at 60%.

Ralph Lauren drops sponsorship of Thomas after he uses homophobic slur

Apparel company Ralph Lauren said on Friday that they were discontinuing their sponsorship of 13-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last week.

The world number three was heard via a television microphone uttering the slur after missing a five-foot putt on the fourth hole last Saturday. He later apologized, saying he made a "terrible judgment call" in the incident.