Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mewis named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Saturday. The 28-year-old, who helped the United States capture the World Cup in France last year, played in eight of the nine games for the national team this year and scored four goals at the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 Iowa

Jalen Suggs made 7 of 10 3-point attempts while scoring a career-best 27 points to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an impressive 99-88 victory over No. 3 Iowa on Saturday in a neutral-court nonconference showdown at Sioux Falls, S.D. Joel Ayayi registered a career-high 18 rebounds in addition to contributing 11 points and six assists as the Bulldogs (4-0) didn't appear the least bit rusty in their first game since Dec. 2 due to COVID-19 issues.

NBA notebook: Thunder waive Leaf, Schofield

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forwards T.J. Leaf and Admiral Schofield, the team announced. The Thunder acquired Leaf, 23, on Nov. 25 and a 2027 second-round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Jalen Lecque. In three seasons with the Pacers, Leaf averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 139 games.

Doping-Russian former weightlifting world champion Kashirina suspended - report

Russia's five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday. Kashirina, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics and five gold medals at the world championships between 2010 and 2018, was one of the favourites for a gold medal at next year's Tokyo Games.

NFL teams eyeing Northwestern's Fitzgerald

Two NFL teams have already inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability and more clubs are expected to request interviews for their head coaching positions, ESPN reported Sunday. Fitzgerald, 46, has a 105-81 record in 15 seasons at his alma mater, including the Wildcats' 22-10 loss Saturday to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension

Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, the three-time All-NBA center revealed to ESPN on Sunday. Gobert, 28, was eligible to earn up to the same $228 million deal that Giannis Antetokounmpo received from the Milwaukee Bucks, but said he took less to give the Jazz flexibility to build the roster.

NHL-League, union approve plan to start shortened season in January

The National Hockey League and union representing its players said on Sunday they formally agreed to launch a shortened season in mid-January that will conclude in July and allow for a return to a normal schedule for the 2021-22 campaign next October. The 56-game regular season, down from the usual 82 games, will begin on Jan. 13 and be followed by a traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs featuring four, best-of-seven rounds.

Golf: Tiger and son Charlie finish five shots back in Orlando

Tiger Woods has enjoyed a dominant golfing career but added a new memory after he and 11-year-old son Charlie finished five shots back of world number three Justin Thomas and his father during an exhibition event in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. Team Woods, both wearing Tiger's signature Sunday red and black, placed seventh among a 20-team field of major champions and winners of The Players alongside a family member for the two-day PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Alabama outlasts No. 7 Florida

Najee Harris caught three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Saturday night as No. 1 Alabama secured its place in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a 52-46 win over No. 7 Florida in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta. Harris ran for 178 yards on 31 carries while catching five passes for 67 yards. Mac Jones completed 33 of 43 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, and DeVonta Smith added 15 catches for 184 yards with two scores.

Golf-Ko cruises to five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale

South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday. Ko, who began the day one shot back of defending champion and compatriot Kim Sei-young, carded a closing six-under-par 66 that brought her to 18 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club for her first win of the pandemic-stained season.