Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Islanders win again to push streak to 9

Oliver Wahlstrom scored the decisive goal in the shootout Sunday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who overcame a pair of unexpected absences and then dodged defeat early in overtime before extending their winning streak to nine games with a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period and Anthony Beauvillier forced a fourth round in the shootout by scoring for the Islanders. Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves before stopping three of four shots in the shootout.

Golf: Woodland tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Honda Classic

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have withdrawn from this week's Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, after both players tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tor said on Monday. World number 51 Woodland competed at last week's Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he missed the cut after playing the opening two rounds at TPC Sawgrass with Billy Horschel and Ian Poulter.

NBA roundup: Warriors end skid with victory over Jazz

Andrew Wiggins snapped out of a recent slump with a season-high 28 points and Stephen Curry chipped in with a game-high 32 on Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz at San Francisco. Wiggins, who had failed to score at least 20 points in a career-worst-tying nine straight games, connected on 12 of 16 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range in surpassing his previous season high of 27, recorded Dec. 29 at Detroit.

Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013.

Tumbling and "the talk" now part of gymnastics, says Raisman

For young gymnasts heading to summer camp it is no longer just fun and games - it also means having "the talk", said three-time Olympic champion Aly Raisman as the sport continues to come to grips with sexual abuse scandals. Three years after ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, the nightmare resurfaced last month when former-national team coach John Geddert was charged with sexual assault and human trafficking.

Mick Schumacher follows his father to the letter

The letters MSC on a Formula One timing screen once charted the dominance of seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher but this season they denote the presence on track of his son Mick. The Ferrari great first took the abbreviation to set himself apart from younger brother Ralf on screens that display the first three letters of a surname, but Mick has his own justification.

Marseille triumph boosts new No.2 Medvedev's self-esteem

Daniil Medvedev did not need the points from Sunday's triumph in Marseille to replace Rafa Nadal as world number two but the Russian said it was a great feeling to claim a 10th ATP title as he climbed another rung on the ladder. Medvedev's rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier this month with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury.

Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts: ESPN

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday citing boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder.

Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

Tokyo Olympics organisers said the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, launching the build-up to the start of the Games in July as they continue to work on COVID-19 counter-measures. The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day one will not be open to the public as organisers reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said in a statement on Monday.

Boston Marathon to cap entrants at 20,000 amid COVID-19

This year's Boston Marathon will be limited to 20,000 entrants in a bid allow greater social distancing throughout the course given the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said on Monday. The number of entrants being allowed for this year's race, scheduled to be held on Oct. 11, is 33% below the typical number of runners at one of the world's most prestigious marathons.