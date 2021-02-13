Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pliskova points to ring rust as Czech exits in third round

Karolina Pliskova said she never got into her comfort zone on Saturday as the sixth seed exited the Australian Open following a 7-5 7-5 third-round defeat by Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova at Rod Laver Arena. Pliskova's frustrations boiled over in the first set as she received a code violation for racket abuse and was then handed a point deduction for smashing another racket in the tunnel between sets.

Athletics: Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, says Lyles

It would be better to compete in an empty stadium at the Tokyo Olympics than one where spectators would be forced to sit in silence, American 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said on Friday. Lyles, who will compete indoors for the first time in three years on Saturday running the 60m and 200m at the New Balance Grand Prix in Staten Island, said he will be at the delayed Games in Tokyo this year.

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony. The resignation of the 83-year-old former prime minister further erodes confidence in organisers' ability to pull off the postponed Summer Games during a coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Open day six

Highlights of day six of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Saturday. Times local (GMT +11): 1112 PLAY UNDERWAY AT EMPTY STADIUMS

Japan activist welcomes Olympic chief resignation, but says sexism much wider

The resignation of Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori will not by itself solve the problems of sexism in Japanese society, according to one of the student activists behind a petition that had called for him to quit over remarks he made about women. Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, resigned on Friday after sparking an outcry this month when he told an Olympic committee meeting that women talked too much. He had initially refused to step down.

Texans agree to release DE J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans are parting with All-Pro defensive end J.J. after he asked for his release. The team announced the decision on Friday after Watt posted a video on social media.

Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act a game-changer, says Tygart

After several doping scandals the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act will offer hope that broadcasters and sponsors will get a drug-free competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart said on Friday. Part of a Hudson Institute panel discussing how the Rodchenkov Act can help clean up doping fraud in international sports, Tygart praised the legislation signed into law on Dec. 4 by then U.S. President Donald Trump as a "game-changer".

NFL: 'Unacceptable' - Fritz Pollard Alliance slams Jaguars over Doyle hiring

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which advocates for diversity in the NFL, condemned the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday for hiring former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, who left the college football program last year amid allegations of racist behavior. Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, hired by the NFL team in January, announced on Thursday that Doyle would be his director of sport performance, prompting backlash from some fans and NFL analysts.

Twins Maurkice and Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

Twins Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey are retiring from the NFL. The announcement was made on Friday by Ramon Foster, a former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate of Maurkice Pouncey.

Play on: Australian Open continues under lockdown

The sixth day of the Australian Open is usually one of the best attended of the Grand Slam fortnight but there was an eerie quiet around the Melbourne Park precinct as play got underway on Saturday. A snap five-day lockdown to try to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 came into effect just before midnight on Friday, restricting Victoria's six million residents to their homes and shutting fans out of the tennis.