Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday. Halep, who lost in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last week, did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hard court tournament.

ATP roundup: Federico Coria earns upset win at Cordoba

Argentine Federico Coria upset sixth-seeded Dominik Koepfer in straight sets Tuesday in the first round of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. Coria recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 9 minutes over the German.

'Closer to normality': New York City arenas open doors to elated fans

Edey Cumello was supposed to go to her first National Basketball Association (NBA) game last year. A fan of Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry, the 13-year-old was crushed when the tickets her mother purchased for the Warriors' road game in New York last March were rendered useless as the NBA put its season on hold due to COVID-19.

Unsettling future for golf after Tiger Woods crash

Already in the final chapter of one of golf's greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story on Tuesday when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Battered by years of back and knee surgeries, Woods has recently spent as much time away from the PGA Tour recovering from injury as he has on the course, providing the golf world an unsettling glimpse of what the future might look like without its biggest drawing card.

LeBron James: Give preservation 'narrative' a rest

LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards.

Majority of Japanese Paralympic groups worried about Olympics, polls show

A majority of Japanese Paralympic sporting groups are worried about holding the Tokyo Paralympics this summer, mainly due to concerns it might help spread the coronavirus and worries about adequate preventive measures, opinion polls found. The polls, released six months before the Paralympics are set to open, may further fan worries about the 2020 Games, already marred by a one-year postponement and strong public opposition due to the coronavirus.

Golf great Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golf champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car careened off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the crash wreckage, authorities said. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, adding Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.

White Sox SS Tim Anderson backs Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is ready to play for manager Tony La Russa. The flamboyant and energetic Anderson said when La Russa was hired that he was concerned he'd need to tone down the spice in his game, something he was not ready to change.

U.S. women's team roster for Tokyo far from set - coach

The roster for the Tokyo-bound U.S. women's squad seeking to reclaim the Olympics gold medal that eluded them in 2016 is far from set in stone, national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Tuesday. Olympic rosters feature 18 players instead of the usual 23 that typically travel to a tournament and Andonovski said he had yet to lock in any player.

Toronto FC re-sign D Justin Morrow through 2021

Toronto FC re-signed defender Justin Morrow to a new contract through the 2021 season on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced.