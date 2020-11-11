Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jets No. 1 in current 2021 NFL Draft order

The New York Jets are 0-9 and No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft order entering Week 10. The Jets lost Monday on a walkoff field goal that pushed the New England Patriots to a comeback win, outscoring New York 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

COVID-19 positives more than double in NFL testing

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NFL more than doubled in the past week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association. Testing for Nov. 1-7 resulted in 56 new cases: 15 positive tests among players and 41 confirmed positives among other personnel.

Rahm makes trick shot hole-in-one in Masters practice

Jon Rahm on Tuesday had a hole-in-one at Augusta National for the second day in a row, and this time there was a camera to record the feat for posterity even if there were no fans to celebrate the feat. There is no record of Rahm's Monday ace at the 225-yard fourth hole, except for a short grainy video of him extracting the ball from the cup.

No Green Jacket guarantee acknowledges McIlroy

If Rory McIlroy is fairly confident of one day winning the Masters and completing the career grand slam, he has also been around the block often enough to know that nothing is guaranteed in golf or much else for that matter. McIlroy is all too aware that Greg Norman and Ernie Els, among others, never took the final step to a Green Jacket for all the times they contended at Augusta National.

Shapovalov nears 2020 finish knowing he belongs in top 10

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has slipped out of the men's top 10 rankings with some recent early defeats, but the 21-year-old is about to finish the 2020 season confident that he belongs in the top echelon of the sport. The left-hander reached the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, where he lost in five sets, and the following week he made the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, going down in a final-set tiebreaker.

NFL: League approves plan for 16-team playoff field if COVID-19 forces cancellations

NFL owners approved a proposal on Tuesday to expand the playoff field from 14 teams to 16 if clubs are unable to complete the same number of regular-season games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal, which passed unanimously, is a key contingency plan for the league aiming to complete its 2020 season on schedule even as COVID-19 cases surge again across the United States.

Being in contention not winning is Mickelson's Masters goal

Phil Mickelson no longer comes to Augusta thinking about winning the Masters and would be happy just to be in contention for another Green Jacket, the three-times champion said on Tuesday. Splitting his time between the PGA and Champions Tours and a decade removed from his last Green Jacket, Mickelson spent as much time during his pre-Masters news conference reliving past glories and speculating about the future as discussing the present.

Roglic's Jumbo-Visma finish 2020 as UCI's top team

Jumbo-Visma's takeover of the WorldTour peloton was confirmed on Tuesday as they became the first Dutch outfit to finish a season top of the UCI's team rankings. The yellow-and-black brigade have enjoyed a sensational season culminating with Primoz Roglic retaining his Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday.

Forget recent form, Woods expects to contend at Masters

Tiger Woods expects to contend at the Masters this week and for years to come, the defending champion said on Tuesday as he warned not to make too much of his recent mediocre form. Nineteen months after ending a decade-long drought by winning his 15th major title, Woods returns to Augusta National not quite an afterthought, but certainly not the overwhelming focus of attention in days gone by.

Ohio State QB Fields making Heisman push

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is full throttle in his push for the Heisman Trophy, leapfrogging idle Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the odds on the heels of a six-TD performance last week against Rutgers. Fields is running second in Heisman odds to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at most books but is now even at BetMGM. Both players are +150 odds, Lawrence is +400 and Florida QB Kyle Trask is fourth at +550.