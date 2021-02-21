Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Kentucky pummels No. 19 Tennessee

An early run gave Kentucky a big lead and the visitors rolled to a 70-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn. The Wildcats got their third straight win and first win over a Top 25 opponent this season after five previous losses. A 15-0 run by Kentucky, highlighted by a Jacob Toppin dunk off an inbound pass, gave the Wildcats a 23-10 lead with 10:14 to play in the opening half.

Djokovic marginally ahead of Medvedev for final, feels Corretja

Novak Djokovic will need to be at his best to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's Australian Open final but the eight-time champion will be slightly ahead due to his experience, former world number two Alex Corretja has said. The 33-year-old Djokovic has triumphed in every final he has reached at Melbourne Park but in Medvedev he faces a challenger who has won 20 consecutive matches, including 12 straight victories over top-10 opponents.

Ram, Krejcikova storm to mixed doubles title at Australian Open

American Rajeev Ram and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova captured their second major title as a pair after defeating local wildcards Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur in the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Saturday. The sixth seeds dominated from start to finish and did not drop serve in the match as they cruised to a 6-1 6-4 victory in 59 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena, bringing the surprise run of the hometown pair to an end.

NBA roundup: Nuggets' Jamal Murray scores 50 with no FTs

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points Friday, despite attempting no free throws, as the visiting Denver Nuggets earned a 120-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray became the first NBA player ever to reach 50 points in a contest without getting to the foul line. He sank 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range, and he added six rebounds.

Greatness beckons but Osaka wants to 'live in the moment'

Naomi Osaka added a second Australian Open title to her two U.S. Open crowns on Saturday but said she would rather "live in the moment" than set ambitious targets for further Grand Slam glory. The Japanese third seed overpowered American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena and is now in the bracket of luminaries like Kim Clijsters and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, who also won four Slams.

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wraps up with most medals and a hunger for more

Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her Alpine ski world championships on Saturday with a fourth medal from four races and a hunger to go faster. The American was aiming for an unprecedented fifth successive slalom title but had to settle for bronze with Austrian Katharina Liensberger fastest on both runs and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova taking the silver.

Brady leaves Melbourne convinced a Grand Slam is within reach

Twelve months ago the thought of winning a Grand Slam would have appeared as far-fetched as a trip to Mars for Jennifer Brady but the Australian Open campaign taught the American that a major title was well within her reach. The 22nd-seeded Brady suffered a heavy defeat in her maiden Grand Slam final on Saturday, falling to a 6-4 6-3 loss at Melbourne Park to Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Gasol denies reports of Barcelona return, focused on injury recovery

Double NBA champion Pau Gasol says he is not ready to return to playing and is focusing on recovering from injury after Spanish media reported he is set to return to boyhood club Barcelona. "After hearing the news out of Spain today, I wanted to share that I remain focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet," Gasol, 40, said on his official Twitter account on Saturday.

Devils' Nico Hischier, 22, named NHL's youngest captain

The New Jersey Devils named center Nico Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history on Saturday. At 22 years and 47 days old, he is the youngest current captain in the NHL and second youngest in Devils history. Kirk Muller was 21 years and 243 days old when he got the "C" on his sweater to start the 1987-88 season.