Reuters Sports News Summary

'Significant spread' of virus could nix season again: Silver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday voiced concern that a "significant spread" of the coronavirus could potentially expose a "hole in our bubble" and shut down the season a second time. Silver made the comments during Fortune's virtual "Brainstorm Health" conference.

MLS dealt another blow as more players opt out of season restart

Major League Soccer's attempt to restart its COVID-19 hit season suffered another setback on Tuesday when Vancouver Whitecaps announced five members of the team will not make the trip to Orlando for the 'MLS is Back' tournament. Forwards Lucas Cavallini and Fredy Montero chose not to travel with the team to Florida because of the novel coronavirus threat.

WNBA stands by Black Lives Matter theme, defying Atlanta team's co-owner

The WNBA said it would continue to advocate for social justice issues, defying Atlanta Dream co-owner and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler after she opposed the league's plan to honor the Black Lives Matter movement during the upcoming season. Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator from Georgia, told league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter, "we need less — not more politics in sports," the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported, after the league said it would recognize Black female victims of police brutality during its opening weekend.

Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media. The Eagles on Tuesday responded by calling Jackson's posts "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling" and said the team would take "appropriate action." Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish.

Liberty's Durr to miss WNBA season due to coronavirus

New York Liberty guard Asia Durr says she will miss the 2020 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) season after a "complicated and arduous" battle with COVID-19. In a post on Twitter, Durr said she was opting out of the season as a "medical high risk player".

Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30%. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governing bodies has come to light through the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks.

Young Gaza amputees play soccer again after coronavirus curbs eased

Young Palestinian soccer players, all amputees and many on crutches, were back on the field in Gaza on Tuesday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were eased in the territory. Their coach said some of the 26 athletes lost limbs to Israeli fire in Gaza, where Hamas, the ruling Islamist militant group, and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.

Golf: Baby crashes Pieters' Olympic plans but then came the virus

Belgium's Thomas Pieters reckons he is one of just a handful of sportspeople who did a merry jig when this year's Olympic Games were postponed. "I was pretty ecstatic when it got cancelled," he conceded in an interview with Reuters after girlfriend Stephanie fell pregnant and with the baby due later this month -- right when the Tokyo Games were due to start.

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker calls league a leading voice for social justice

Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker, two-time WNBA MVP, said she is in the best shape in years and ready to start a new season of the women's basketball league that she believes can lead the U.S. sports world into a new era of social activism. "We are the majority of the minority - we're a league that's 80% African-American women, women of color... different ethnicities, (we) tackle sexual orientation – like, we literally check every box," Parker, who also has two Olympic gold medals, said in an interview as she prepared for her 13th professional season.

Women's British Open to go ahead without fans

The women's British Open will go ahead without fans in August at Royal Troon, the R&A said on Tuesday. The tournament from Aug. 20-23 will be the first women's major to take place this year.