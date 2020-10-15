Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Michelle Obama and LeBron James partner to bring early voters to the U.S. polls

A get-out-the vote group led by former first lady Michelle Obama will team up with an organization backed by NBA star LeBron James to provide food, protective gear, free legal advice and rides to the polls for people voting early in the U.S. election. Obama's "When We All Vote" and James' "More Than A Vote" will host catered events featuring professional DJs and guest appearances by celebrities near polling locations to encourage early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the groups said in a statement.

Athletics: Canada withdraws team from world half-marathon championships

Canada has pulled its team out of the world half-marathon championships in Poland this weekend over COVID-19 health and safety concerns, Athletics Canada said on Wednesday. A five-member team was due to take part at the event in Gdynia, but with Poland seeing a second spike in COVID-19 cases Athletics Canada decided it could not put "our athletes, coaches and staff in harm's way".

Daimler CEO committed to F1, seeks to slash costs

Mercedes owner Daimler is committed to Formula One but is working to slash costs and cut the environmental impact of motor racing, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius on Wednesday. "We have as little reason to step out of Formula One as Bayern Munich has to step out of football," he said during a virtual roundtable discussion with journalists on Wednesday.

Eagles to welcome fans back on Sunday amid COVID-19 protocols

The Philadelphia Eagles will allow fans back into their stadium starting on Sunday in a limited capacity and with several protocols in place to limit the risk from COVID-19, the team said on Tuesday. The stadium fits 70,000 but occupancy will be limited to 7,500 which includes players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media and fans, the Eagles said in a news release.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Juventus forward is asymptomatic and will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden as he self-isolates.

Figure skating: Skate Canada cancelled after rise in COVID-19 cases

The Skate Canada International Grand Prix has been cancelled because of COVID-19 health and safety concerns, Skate Canada said on Wednesday. The second event on the figure skating Grand Prix calendar, Skate Canada had been scheduled for Oct. 30-31 in Ottawa. But with coronavirus cases rising and new restrictions limiting gatherings, officials decided it was no longer possible to stage the competition even without fans.

Solheim Cup to be played at Spain's Finca Cortesin in 2023

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be played at Spain's world-renowned championship course at Finca Cortesin, Andalusia, the Ladies European Tour said on Tuesday. The dates for the prestigious international tournament, where top players from the United States face those of Europe, still need to be finalised, the Ladies European Tour said in a statement.

Fognini tests positive for COVID-19

Fabio Fognini of Italy withdrew from the Forte Village Sardegna Open after testing positive for COVID-19. Fognini, who is ranked 16th in the world, announced the news on Wednesday in an Instagram story.

Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday. The 36-year-old American, who last competed at September's U.S. Open, notified Tour officials he was experiencing symptoms and was administered a test, leading to his withdrawal from the Las Vegas event as he begins to self-isolate, the Tour said.

Cycling: Demare sprints to another Giro stage win

Frenchman Arnaud Demare's prolific Giro d'Italia continued as he claimed his fourth stage victory in this year's race after a bunch sprint at the end of Stage 11 in Rimini on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Groupama-FDJ rider was taken to the front by his lead-out men and finished the job in style.