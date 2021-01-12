Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trump rebuked by PGA of America, R&A after Capitol riot

Donald Trump was handed a stinging rebuke by the world of professional golf, with the PGA of America and the R&A both announcing they would shun two courses owned by the President in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last Wednesday as Congress met to certify his defeat to Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers.

Isner to skip Australian Open - report

American John Isner has decided to skip next month's Australian Open as COVID-19 protocols mean he would be away from his family for an extended period, the Tennis Majors website reported on Monday. Players must undergo a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year. They will be allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms to train.

Patriots coach Belichick declines Medal of Freedom from Trump

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he has decided not to accept the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of last week's siege of the Capitol by the president's supporters. Politico reported on Sunday that Trump had planned to bestow the highest civilian honor on Belichick.

ATP roundup: Christian Harrison reaches first-ever semifinal

Christian Harrison, a 26-year-old Louisiana native, advanced to his first career ATP Tour semifinal with a victory Monday at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Harrison, ranked 789th in the world, got past Italy's Gianluca Mager 7-6 (2), 6-4 to earn a semifinal date against fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Hurkacz topped Ecuador's Roberto Quiroz 6-4, 6-4.

NBA roundup: Bucks ease past Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half to lift the Bucks to a 121-99 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Monday, Milwaukee's fifth win in six games. Khris Middleton collected 20 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Portis finished with 20 points off the bench for Milwaukee. Middleton made 9 of 17 shots and Portis went 9 of 13 for the Bucks, who shot 50.5 percent (46 of 91) from the floor.

Paralympian Fachie says athletes face moral dilemma over COVID-19 vaccine

British Paralympian Neil Fachie believes athletes face a moral dilemma over being vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of high-risk individuals but said he would take the shot if it was offered before this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Senior Olympics official Dick Pound said last week that athletes should be given priority access to the vaccine so the Tokyo Games can go ahead as scheduled from July 23.

NFL roundup: Browns get 1st playoff win since '94 season

The visiting Cleveland Browns scored 14 seconds into the game and Kareem Hunt ran for two touchdowns Sunday en route to a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game. Cleveland plays next Sunday at Kansas City. The Browns, in their first playoff game since 2002, were without coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19, and assorted other coaches and players because of protocol related to the pandemic.

Tennis: Harrison fined $3,000 for declining interview over wearing mask

American tennis player Christian Harrison has been fined $3,000 by the ATP after refusing to take part in a mandatory on-court interview at the Delray Beach Open in Florida as it required him to wear a mask. The qualifier, ranked 789th in the world, stunned top seed Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6(3) 6-2 on Saturday for his first victory against a top 50 player.

NHL: Bettman expects league to lose more than $1 billion

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its teams stand to lose more than $1 billion by staging a shortened season during the COVID-19 pandemic but Commissioner Gary Bettman says it is important for players and fans that the campaign goes ahead. The regular season, which starts on Wednesday, has been reduced to 56 games from 82 and will be followed by the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are set to conclude in July.

Packers' Jared Veldheer gets second postseason chance

Veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer could make NFL history if he takes the field for the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams in their divisional playoff game on Saturday after signing with the team Monday, according to ESPN and the NFL Network. Veldheer started at left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts in their loss to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card game last weekend. He joined the Colts' practice squad in late December.