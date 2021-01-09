Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: Rams' McVay tight lipped about plans ahead of Seattle showdown

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay dodged questions about who would start at quarterback in a wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, perhaps hoping an element of surprise could give his team's sputtering offense an edge. The 34-year-old coach, who is known for his high football IQ, refused to say whether starter Jared Goff, who is recovering from thumb surgery, would get the nod or whether backup John Wolford, who led the team to victory last week, would be under center.

NBA roundup: Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan, who managed just six points in San Antonio's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, had 19 points and eight assists, Dejounte Murray contributed 18 points and eight boards and Rudy Gay had 15 points for the Spurs, who snapped the Lakers' four-game winning streak. Patty Mills finished with 10 points.

Doping: Problems looming for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, says Pound

The United States is in violation of the Olympic charter and potentially the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code, raising questions over whether the 2028 Los Angeles Games should proceed, senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told Reuters on Friday. When the U.S. Congress last October passed the Olympic Reform Bill it gave lawmakers the power to dissolve the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board, setting it on a collision course with the IOC.

NHL: Lundqvist recovering from open-heart surgery, in 'really good hands'

Washington Capitals goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist said on Friday he is recovering well after open-heart surgery this week to repair a condition that will prevent the Swede from playing for the National Hockey League side this season. Lundqvist, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals in October, announced last week that he was scheduled to have surgery for a condition that was revealed after a physical led to further tests.

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Wisconsin tops Indiana in 2 OTs

D'Mitrik Trice had 21 points and seven assists, Tyler Wahl made two clutch 3-pointers and No. 8 Wisconsin outlasted Indiana in double overtime 80-73 in Big Ten play at Madison, Wis., on Thursday. Nate Reuvers contributed 14 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten), while Wahl added 12 points and Micah Potter chipped in 10.

Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and '80s, has died. He was 93. Lasorda, who spent more than 70 years in the Dodgers organization, suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at home Thursday night and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the team said in a statement on Friday.

NASCAR to limit qualifying runs to eight races in '21

NASCAR will run eight Cup Series races in 2021 with practice and qualifying, the circuit said Friday. That continues the trend from 2020 when only one race -- the Coca-Cola 600 -- had a qualifying run. Time on the track was limited to race-day only to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mazepin needs to grow up, says Haas F1 boss Steiner

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin needs to grow up and has not been let off the hook for causing offence with a video on social media last month, his Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday. The 21-year-old driver, whose father is a fertiliser billionaire, angered the team when images of a female passenger being groped in the back of a car appeared on his Instagram feed.

Report: Three Celtics players facing 7-day quarantine

The Boston Celtics said starting center Tristan Thompson and backup big men Robert Williams III and Grant Williams will miss Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. According to a report by The Athletic, all three are facing a seven-day quarantine.

NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas". Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.