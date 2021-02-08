Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home field

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chief 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring. Brady's age-defying performance, which earned him the Most Valuable Player award, brought the curtain down on what was perhaps the most challenging season the NFL has had to navigate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes defeat Blue Jackets in wild affair

Jordan Staal netted the go-ahead goal and had a pair of assists to lead the visiting Carolina Hurricanes to a wild 6-5 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday afternoon. Vincent Trocheck, Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce all collected one goal and one assist for the Hurricanes, who received a 17-save performance from goaltender James Reimer and benefited from a blown goal call in the comeback win.

NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler helps Heat knock off Knicks

Jimmy Butler scored eight points in the fourth quarter and hit the tie-breaking jumper with 4:18 left Sunday afternoon as the visiting Miami Heat held off the New York Knicks in a 109-103 win. Butler (17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists) just missed a triple-double while Bam Adebayo (24 points and 11 rebounds) also had a double-double for the Heat, which has won two straight for just the second time this season. Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro each scored 16 points while Kelly Olynyk (15 points) and Duncan Robinson (12 points) each got into double digits.

The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours." During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night.

Japanese mostly opposed to Tokyo Olympics this summer - poll

A majority of Japanese remain opposed to holding the Olympics this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic but the ratio lowered significantly from recent polls, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed on Monday. Some 28% of respondents said they want the Olympics to be cancelled and the same ratio of people think they should be held without spectators, the poll showed.

Chip-in eagle helps Brooks Koepka rally to win at TPC Scottsdale

Brooks Koepka used a chip-in eagle at No. 17 on Sunday to rally from five shots back at the start of the final round and win his second career Waste Management Phoenix Open title at Scottsdale, Ariz. Koepka shot a 6-under-par 65 to finish at 19-under 265 and win by one shot over Xander Schauffele and South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

Top 25 roundup: Indiana pulls off last-second upset of No. 8 Iowa

Armaan Franklin hit a 14-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds left, lifting Indiana to a 67-65 win over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to Franklin's heroics. Franklin, playing through an ankle injury, had struggled all game, making just 1 of his first 9 attempts from the floor before the game-winning shot. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points and 12 rebounds, posting his seventh double-double of the season.

Highlights: Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11): 1503 10TH SEED MONFILS CRASHES OUT

Chiefs installed as heavy Super Bowl LVI favorites

The Kansas City Chiefs hit a significant bump in the road Sunday night, but sportsbooks anticipate their march toward a dynasty revving back up in six months. The Chiefs were installed as heavy favorites to win Super Bowl LVI by several sportsbooks before Sunday night, including being offered at +490 by FanDuel. Those odds didn't waver shortly after Kansas City was routed 31-9 in Super Bowl LV by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges

Naomi Osaka gave the Australian Open's electronic line judges her seal of approval after advancing to the second round with a machine-like 6-1 6-2 demolition of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday. Triple Grand Slam champion Osaka said it had taken time to get used to the system but would be happy for it to be adopted at other tournaments.