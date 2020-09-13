Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Serena out of Italian Open with Achilles problem

Serena Williams has pulled out of the Italian Open starting on Monday due to an Achilles injury, the former world number one confirmed on Saturday. Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title ended with a defeat to Victoria Azarenka at the U.S. Open on Thursday, a match in which she took a medical timeout to have her left ankle re-taped due to the Achilles problem.

Osaka 'a Jesse Owens of Japan' for racial injustice stand

Naomi Osaka has been the dominant storyline of the 2020 U.S. Open, both for on-court performances that mean she will be playing in Saturday's final and for her vocal support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Before each match, Osaka has worn a mask bearing the name of a different Black American in a powerful symbol of her support for the fight against racial injustice in the United States.

MLB roundup: Blackmon, Rockies slam past Angels

Charlie Blackmon's two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth capped a five-run rally and lifted the Colorado Rockies to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Denver. The Rockies entered the ninth inning trailing 4-3 after Angels catcher Anthony Bemboom homered in the top of the inning off Daniel Bard (3-2). Ryan McMahon's one-out homer off Angels reliever Ty Buttrey got the Rockies even in the bottom of the ninth, but they weren't finished.

Zverev rallies by Carreno Busta to reach U.S. Open final

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a listless start to secure a thrilling 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 U.S. Open semi-final win over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final. Zverev, with his back against the wall, raised his game just in time to deny the Spanish 20th seed the upset and, in doing so, secured his first career victory from two sets down on his second match point.

MLB postpones two Padres-Giants games after positive COVID-19 test

Two games between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants at Petco Park have been postponed after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday. The two teams had lined up for the national anthem ahead of Friday night's game but neither took to the field, following which the Padres announced that the game had been postponed.

Titans rookie Wilson arrested on suspicion of DUI

Titans first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI, less than 72 hours before Tennessee's season opener. Records on the Davidson County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office website indicated he was arrested at 11:29 p.m. According to ESPN, he was released on a $1,000 bond two hours later and is due in court on Oct. 7.

Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday. "For sure (it was) the toughest straight-sets win I ever had because could have been easily completely different," said Thiem, who will compete for his first-ever Grand Slam title in the men's final on Sunday against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Gunning for a Grand Slam title, Thiem hopes fourth time's the charm

Austria's Dominic Thiem hopes fourth time's the charm after seizing on yet another chance to win his first-ever Grand Slam title, this time at Flushing Meadows. The 27-year-old, who has reached a Grand Slam final three times - only to lose on each occasion - faces German Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open men's championship match on Sunday, well aware of the heartbreak that could be in store should he once again be denied.

Thiem, Zverev battle to become first new champion in six years

Austria's Dominic Thiem and Germany's Alexander Zverev will vie for the U.S. Open title on Sunday in a final that will crown a new men's Grand Slam singles champion for the first time in six years. Second-seed Thiem has lost three previous Grand Slam finals -- twice to Rafa Nadal at the French Open and once to world number one Novak Djokovic in Australia -- while Zverev had never previously been beyond the last four at a major.

Falcons name late civil rights icon Lewis honorary captain against Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons will pay tribute to late civil rights leader John Lewis by naming him the honorary captain for their National Football League (NFL) season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Lewis was the one of the speakers at the March On Washington in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.