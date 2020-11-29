Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: 49ers may need new venue for December home games amid COVID-19 curbs

The San Francisco 49ers may have to find a stadium to host their upcoming home games in December after the Santa Clara County on Saturday announced new regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Santa Clara County, which houses the 49ers' Levi's Stadium, said all recreational activities, including contact sports, will be prohibited until Dec. 21 in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Top 25 football roundup: Lawrence stars in return for No. 3 Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who hadn't played in a game since Oct. 24, returned with a flourish Saturday, passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Clemson routed visiting Pittsburgh 52-17. Lawrence missed two games, including the team's 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, while in quarantine for COVID-19. Expected to be the No. 1 selection in next year's NFL draft, he completed 26 of 37 passes for the Tigers (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media

This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government were forced to put off the Games for a year in March as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world.

NFL: Team facilities to be closed in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL decided to prohibit in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday given rising COVID-19 cases around the country and because a number of players celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving with out-of-town guests. The new measures were announced in a league-wide memo posted on the NFL's website late on Friday, a day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and do not apply to the four teams scheduled to play on Monday or Tuesday.

Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw. While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout.

Report: Blue Jays exploring new stadium

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the possibility of a new stadium, in an ambitious plan that would put a new ballpark on the land where their current retractable-roof stadium now sits, according to The Globe and Mail. The Blue Jays have played at Rogers Centre since 1989, in a ballpark that was considered far ahead of its time when it opened with a roof that could open and close and with a hotel that has rooms overlooking center field.

Argentine league restarts with tributes to Diego Maradona

The Argentine league restarted on Saturday following the country's emotional goodbye to Diego Maradona, with players, coaches and even referees expressing their love and gratitude to the country's best-known soccer star. The main domestic competition was hastily renamed the Diego Maradona Cup, and games in the first stage of group matches kicked off across the country after a minute's applause from those present in the fan-free stadiums.

NFL: Denver QBs ineligible for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 exposure

The Denver Broncos have no plan to forfeit their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints even though all four quarterbacks on their roster are unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons, ESPN reported on Saturday. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all deemed to be a "high-risk" close contact to fellow Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, it said.

Vanderbilt's Fuller wants to inspire female athletes after making college football history

Sarah Fuller hopes to inspire young female athletes to follow their dreams after becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football match when she delivered the opening kick of the second half for Vanderbilt against Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt University women's soccer team, took the field for the Commodores men's football team as place kicker in the third quarter and sent a low kick to the 35-yard line, carving her name in American sports history.

Top 25 basketball roundup: Virginia Tech stuns No. 3 Villanova

Keve Aluma scored a career-high 23 points to lift Virginia Tech to an upset of No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday in Uncasville, Conn. Nahiem Alleyne added 20 for the Hokies, who improved to 2-0. Tyrece Radford contributed 13 rebounds, and Justyn Mutts scored 12 points.