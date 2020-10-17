Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Flames re-sign F Mangiapane for two seasons

The Calgary Flames re-signed restricted free agent forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.425 million, the team announced Friday. Mangiapane, slated to earn $4.85 million in the deal, played in 68 of Calgary's 70 regular-season games in the 2019-20 season. The 24-year-old put up career highs in goals (17), assists (15) and points (32). In the Flames' 10 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs, he added five points (two goals, three assists).

NFL: Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added that they were in the process of confirming the results.

Alabama coach Saban tests negative in COVID-19 follow-up

Alabama coach Nick Saban received a negative result in follow-up COVID-19 testing, the school announced Friday. The result leaves open the possibility for Saban to coach in Saturday's showdown between the No. 2 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Georgia at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Schauffele takes early lead with birdie blitz in Las Vegas

Xander Schauffele sank seven birdies over his first nine holes to make the turn five strokes ahead of three players midway through his second round at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Friday. Starting on the back nine, the 26-year-old American birdied the 11th and then caught fire from the par-three 13th when his tee shot nearly found the cup. He went on to make the birdie putt and card more birdies on his next five holes.

Maple Leafs sign Thornton, 41, to one-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran forward Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 contract, the team announced Friday. The transaction comes one day after Thornton announced he was joining HC Davos of the Swiss National League. The 41-year-old Ontario native will compete with HC Davos before joining the Maple League in their preparations for the 2020-21 season, which is targeted to begin on Jan. 1.

Empty Wimbledon part of organisers' 2021 plans

Next year's Wimbledon Championships could be held without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday. The tournament in England was cancelled this year for the first time since World War Two due to the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 43,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Ex-Angels employee indicted in Skaggs' death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was indicted in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Eric Kay, who worked in the team's media relations department for 24 years, is charged in the indictment with distributing the drug fentanyl that caused Skaggs' death. A federal grand jury in Texas, where Skaggs died, returned the indictment, which was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth.

USA Cricket eyes full ICC membership by 2030

USA Cricket has launched its first strategic plan https://www.usacricket.org/media-release/usa-cricket-launches-foundational-plan outlining initiatives to be launched until the end of 2023 with the target of becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council by 2030. The USA Cricket Foundational Plan identifies five objectives - growing engagement, increasing participation levels, improving the performance of its national teams, operating sustainably and building trust across the local cricket community.

Robinho leaves Santos as controversy grows over rape verdict

Santos and Robinho decided on Friday to suspend the deal that brought the former Real Madrid player back to Brazil after sponsors reportedly threatened to cut contracts with the club for signing a player convicted of rape charges in Italy. "Santos and Robinho have by mutual agreement resolved to suspend the contract signed on 10 October so that player can concentrate exclusively on his court defence in Italy," the club said in a statement posted on Twitter.

ATP roundup: Shapovalov tops Wawrinka at St. Petersburg

Second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov knocked off fifth-seeded Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Shapovalov recorded seven aces while knocking off the Swiss player in one hour and 41 minutes. He will next face third-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Brit Cameron Norrie.