Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Djokovic, who injured a side muscle during a five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Friday and suggested he might not be able to continue, showed hints of discomfort on the way to becoming the second male player to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins.

Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.

Serena takes care of business on and off the court in Melbourne

Most players would be content to rest the day before a big match, but not Serena Williams. The 23-times Grand Slam champion said she had to step in to avert an "emergency" at her clothing line on Saturday, a day ahead of her Australian Open last 16 match against Aryna Sabaleka.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns to Bay Area as Nets rout Warriors

Kevin Durant scored 20 points in his return to the San Francisco Bay Area and Brooklyn's "Big Three" were firing on all cylinders Saturday night as the Nets opened a Western Conference swing with a 134-117 victory over the host Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving paced the Nets with 23 points, and James Harden complemented a game-high 16 assists with 19 points, helping Brooklyn complete a dominant season-series sweep from the Warriors.

NHL roundup: Islanders stop Bruins' point streak at 10

Mathew Barzal scored a tiebreaking power play goal 5:30 into the third period Saturday night for the host New York Islanders, who went on to snap the Boston Bruins' 10-game point streak with a 4-2 win in Uniondale, N.Y. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice, including a short-handed goal that iced the victory with 5:28 left. Jordan Eberle also scored for New York, which has won three of four. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves.

Battle-weary Nadal, Djokovic lead second week charge in Melbourne

As the second week of the Australian Open begins, fans eagerly wait to see if the two Grand Slam winners left in the men's draw can reach the summit clash intact as injury clouds loom over defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal. With an injured Roger Federer skipping the tournament, the onus of carrying the "Big Three" flag has fallen on the top two seeds as they defy age and wear and tear to advance while younger players are left behind in the dust.

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. The match was a big test for Williams, who was up against one of the few players on the women's tour capable of matching her power from behind the baseline.

Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: coach

Japan's Naomi Osaka has won three of the last five Grand Slams played on hardcourts but the world number three is also more than capable of lifting titles on grass and clay, her coach Wim Fissette said on Sunday. Osaka won back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third major at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon or Roland Garros.

Halep battles past Swiatek to set up Serena showdown

Second seed Simona Halep survived an early wobble to beat Iga Swiatek 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the Australian Open fourth round on Sunday as the Romanian avenged her shock defeat by the Polish teenager at the same stage of last year's French Open. After an error-prone opening set, Halep reeled off five consecutive games across the second and third sets before sealing her 100th Grand Slam match win to set up an eagerly anticipated quarter-final clash with Serena Williams.

Athletics: Kenya's Chepkoech breaks 5km world record in Monaco

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech broke the 5 kilometres world record on Sunday, finishing in a time of 14 minutes 43 seconds round the streets of Monaco to clip one second off the old mark.

The 29-year-old Chepkoech, who also holds the world record in the 3,000 metres steeplechase, battled windy conditions with assistance from her pacemaker Luuk Maas.