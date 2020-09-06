Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rahm hoping to 'steal' another tournament from Johnson

Jon Rahm says he is hoping to "steal" another title from Dustin Johnson after they finished tied at the top of the leaderboard on 13-under-par in the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday. Rahm, ranked number two in the world behind Johnson, beat the American in a playoff at last week's BMW Championship after sinking a massive 66-foot putt.

Serena wary of Stephens threat in third round

Serena Williams continues her push for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam trophy when she takes on Sloane Stephens on Saturday in an all-American clash of former U.S. Open champions. Williams has blitzed through the draw without dropping a set but faces a tricky third-round test against the 26th-seeded Stephens, whose run to the 2017 U.S. Open title propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 3.

Djokovic brushes aside Struff to advance in New York

Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday with a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win to advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Djokovic, a three-times champion at Flushing Meadows, was never really pushed by the German, who has taken just one set off the Serb in their five career meetings.

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Yankees beat the Orioles 6-5 in nine innings in the first game of the twin bill, New York's 18th straight victory in Baltimore. The Yankees' last loss at Camden Yards before Friday's nightcap came on July 10, 2018.

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday, completing a 21.1-kilometre course in Prague in one hour 05.34 minutes. The 26-year-old shattered the previous record of 1:06:11, set by Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia in the women-only event at the World Half Marathon Championships in 2018.

Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans - reports

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Texans to a 10-6 record, first in the AFC South. The team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on the win the Super Bowl in February.

Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA's 'criminal' guest policy

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has criticized the National Basketball Association's (NBA) policy that prevents the families of coaches entering the bubble-like campus near Orlando, where the season resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA, which was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, re-started in July at the Walt Disney World sports complex in Florida without fans and strict safety protocols in place.

Highlights: U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Osaka survives scare to reach last 16 in New York

Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 victory over fearless Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Friday. The Japanese fourth seed initially looked like she would enjoy a routine day on the court but was forced to dig deep to secure victory after two hours and 33 minutes against an 18-year-old making her U.S. Open main draw debut.

Still without deal, Clowney switches agents - report

With the NFL season kickoff less than a week away, free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has fired agent Bus Cook, according to ESPN. The former No. 1 overall draft pick reportedly now will work with Kennard McGuire as he tries to find a team that will meet his contract demands this season.