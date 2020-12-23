Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players

Opening night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 international players from 41 countries, including a record 17 from Canada, according to the league. Canada remains the most represented country outside of the United States for a seventh consecutive year with 17 players, followed by France (nine), Australia (eight) Serbia and Germany (six players each).

Report: Harden tensions boiling over in Houston

Tensions surrounding Houston Rockets superstar James Harden's desire to be traded to a contender have boiled over at practice, The Athletic reported Tuesday. The three-time defending league scoring champion has had multiple verbal confrontations with teammates and threw a basketball at one of them, per the report.

Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies

Tokyo Olympics officials on Wednesday announced a new creative team that will be responsible for redesigning the opening and closing ceremonies at next year's Games, which will be pared back due to COVID-19 safeguards. The new creative team will be headed by Hiroshi Sasaki, who was one of seven directors previously responsible for the opening and closing events.

Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11

Air Force and Navy have altered the date of next year's game to Sept. 11, a decision that recognizes the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The teams originally were scheduled to play on Oct. 2.

Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League's (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday. The annual exhibition game will not take place in its standard format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will instead play out in a "virtual Pro Bowl experience within Madden NFL 21," the EA Sports video game, the league said.

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Tennessee crushes St. Joe's

Victor Bailey Jr. scored 18 points and Santiago Vescovi added a season-high 16 points to go with five assists as No. 8 Tennessee remained unbeaten with a 102-66 blowout of Saint Joseph's on Monday night in Knoxville, Tenn. Six players finished in double figures for the Volunteers (5-0), who seized control with a 16-0 run early in the first half and led by as many as 38 points. Tennessee eclipsed 100 points in successive games for the first time since 2006 while shooting 50 percent (31-for-62).

Devils name Prudential as first helmet sponsor in NHL history

The New Jersey Devils have named longtime naming rights partner Prudential Financial as the first helmet ad sponsor in National Hockey League history, the team said on Tuesday. The agreement between the Devils and the U.S. life insurer is for the coming season which is scheduled to run from Jan. 13 until July. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Public betting big on KD, Nets in opener

The anticipated return of Kevin Durant on Tuesday night in the NBA season opener is helping establish the Brooklyn Nets as sizable favorites. The line for Tuesday's game at Barclays Center against the Golden State Warriors opened as a 6-point edge for the Nets. But after Durant's strong showings in preseason games gave bettors a feel for the brand of basketball Brooklyn would play with Durant -- primarily as a 4 or 5 in a small-ball lineup -- and head coach Steve Nash, the margin has ballooned to 7.5 points at FanDuel and BetMGM.

Lions close facilities in wake of positive COVID-19 tests

The Detroit Lions closed their facilities in Allen Park, Mich., on Tuesday after learning of two positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, the team announced. The identities of the two individuals were not known as of Tuesday morning.

League preaches 'flexibility' ahead of unprecedented season

The NBA will take a flexible approach into the 2020-21 season that begins on Tuesday, with protocols in place that Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum feels will allow games to be played safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After finishing last season at Disney World in a so-called "bubble" designed to keep inhabitants safe from COVID-19, the NBA's 30 teams will resume traveling between cities for games even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to swell nationwide.