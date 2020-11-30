Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former sceptic Grosjean praises halo after surviving crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Frenchman's Haas speared through the barriers after careering off the track at high speed, with the force of the impact splitting the car in half and setting it aflame.

Messi salutes Maradona as Barca trounce Osasuna

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring on Sunday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a resounding 4-0 home win over Osasuna. Messi adorned a brilliant team display with a thumping strike into the top corner in the second half, after Martin Braithwaite had broken the deadlock and Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho had scored either side of halftime.

NFL-Saints, Patriots fined by NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League fined the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots for violating COVID-19 protocols, a league source said on Sunday. The Saints, who are repeat offenders, were fined $500,000 for not wearing protective masks during a post-game celebration, the source told Reuters.

Argentine authorities seize files from Maradona's doctor in probe of death

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star. Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.

Report: 49ers could move home games to Arizona

The Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions that are forcing the San Francisco 49ers out of Levi's Stadium for the short term, could be be sending the team out of state. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Arizona Cardinals have offered the use of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the venue appears the most likely destination for the 49ers, who have three home games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Hamilton wins crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first-lap crash that ripped his car in two. The win, from pole position, was the 95th of seven-times world champion Hamilton's career and came with the safety car leading the field to the chequered flag.

Brownson first woman to coach position group in regular-season game

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson on Sunday became the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brownson served as the interim tight ends coach in place of Drew Petzing, who did not travel with the Browns after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child on Saturday.

Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw. While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout.

Broncos QB Lock apologises for slip in COVID-19 protocols

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock apologized on Sunday for not following the NFL's guidelines for masks, a move that ultimately left his team scrambling to fill the position for this week's game. Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all taken off the field during Saturday's practice and deemed to be a "high-risk" after close contact with fellow Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Pliskova appoints Bajin as new coach for 2021 season

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova has appointed Naomi Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin as her new coach for the 2021 season. Pliskova split with coach Daniel Vallverdu earlier this month after her 2020 season came to an end.