Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Blazers win on last-second Damian Lillard trey

Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Teammates mobbed Lillard after his step-back shot over the outstretched arms of Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen. Lillard finished with 44 points on 15-for-26 shooting, including 8-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Casey cruises to victory in Dubai for 15th European Tour crown

England's Paul Casey claimed his 15th European Tour title after a closing round of two-under-par 70 handed him a dominant four-shot victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. Casey has previously lifted trophies in the United Arab Emirates with victories in Abu Dhabi in 2007 and 2009 and he made it a hat-trick in the desert at the Emirates Golf Club with a score of 17-under, four clear of South Africa's Brandon Stone.

WTA roundup: Venus Williams cruises in Melbourne

Venus Williams led a parade of four Americans advancing to the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Williams, in her first action since the French Open, advanced after beating Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-3. The former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champ will face World No. 9 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the next round.

Ducks look for better things in Blues rematch

The Anaheim Ducks will get another crack at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. They might not want it. The Ducks pulled their goaltender just two minutes into the game Saturday, and the Blues cruised to a 6-1 victory. The score was not as bad as the opening minutes suggested.

Flyers host Islanders, aim for fourth straight win

The Philadelphia Flyers will be searching for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the New York Islanders for the second day in a row on Sunday. After sweeping a pair of games on the road against the New Jersey Devils, the Flyers were fortunate to extend their winning streak against the Islanders. The Flyers managed only 17 shots on goal, but the most important one was Scott Laughton's game winner with 1:44 left in overtime for a 3-2 win.

NHL roundup: Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi scores OT winner in debut

Aleksi Heponiemi scored at 2:45 of overtime in his first NHL game to give the visiting Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Anthony Duclair was stopped on a breakaway by Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss, but the puck stayed in the Wings' zone. Duclair then slipped a pass across the crease to Heponiemi, who tapped it in for his first career goal.

Stars get another crack at Canes after first loss of season

The Dallas Stars have to improve in every area of the game when they get another shot at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The Stars were outscored 4-1 by their hosts on Saturday and outshot 26-11 in their first loss of the NHL season.

Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday. The 23-year-old Latvian initially struggled with her serve and posted six double faults in the opening set of her first match since October against experienced Italian Sara Errani.

Unusual circumstances, but time to talk tennis for Nadal

Rafa Nadal brushed aside questions about the Australian Open quarantine on Sunday and said it was time to get down to the business of playing tennis and entertaining fans around the world. The 34-year-old, who secured his 20th Grand Slam title at last year's delayed French Open, completed his two weeks of isolation in Adelaide on Friday before playing an exhibition match and then heading to Melbourne.

Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic found playing without crowds last season strange and he can't wait to wow the fans in the stands at his 17th Australian Open. Some 25,000-30,000 fans will be admitted to Melbourne Park on each day of the Grand Slam and Djokovic got a taste of what was to come when he played an exhibition match in Adelaide after coming out of quarantine on Friday.