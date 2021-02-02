Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena cruises past Gavrilova in Yarra Valley Classic opener

Serena Williams showed no signs of rust as she began her season with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova in Melbourne on Monday to reach the Yarra Valley Classic round of 16. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is warming up for the Australian Open, was at her dominant best after a slow start in which she saved four break points in the opening game of the contest at Margaret Court Arena.

NHL roundup: Leon Draisaitl's 6 assists lift Oilers to win

Leon Draisaitl collected a career-high six assists while Connor McDavid netted one goal and five points to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a wild 8-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators in a 1980s-style throwback affair Sunday night. Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, a 2017 third-round draft pick, made 33 saves to win in his NHL debut.

Wake Forest aims to continue ascent vs. Notre Dame

Wake Forest has reason to be feeling good after a recent stretch. Notre Dame might be riding an even bigger high. The teams meet Tuesday when Wake Forest travels to South Bend, Ind.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook carries Wizards to wild win over Nets

Russell Westbrook hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining as the host Washington Wizards posted an unlikely 149-146 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. Washington's only lead was briefly in the second quarter before the frenetic final seconds that saw them score eight unanswered points in the final 8.1 seconds. Bradley Beal's deep 3-pointer got the Wizards within 146-144, then Garrison Matthews intercepted a rushed inbounds pass by Joe Harris intended for Kevin Durant with 6.8 seconds left. He quickly dished to Westbrook, who sank a 3-pointer over Kyrie Irving with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. on cover of MLB The Show 21

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is featured as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Monday. Tatis, 22, is the youngest player chosen for the cover of the game since it debuted in 2006.

Take 5: Players with most to gain in Super Bowl LV

More than the Lombardi Trophy will be handed out on Sunday night at Super Bowl LV in Tampa: legacies, dynasties and places among the all-time greats will there for the taking. For the winners, the prizes go beyond money and rings, while the losers are dealt blemishes that could haunt them for years, if not ultimately prevent them from securing their places in history.

Squash: David shines even if Olympics remain elusive

She was never given the chance to shine on an Olympic stage, but squash superstar Nicol David may derive some compensation from being named the World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time. Winning the accolade on Monday with almost three times as many votes as the runner-up, the Malaysian said she hoped the award would help to boost the profile of a sport seemingly unloved in key quarters.

Packers 'absolutely' expect QB Aaron Rodgers back in 2021

Aaron Rodgers is "absolutely" the quarterback of the present and future for the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Matt LaFleur said in a video press conference Monday that the likely league MVP is unquestionably returning to the team. That expectation came into question following the NFC Championship game loss, when Rodgers said his future was unclear.

Golf: Open de France returns to European Tour schedule

The Open de France will return to the European Tour calendar and take place from May 6-9 after being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. Continental Europe's oldest national Open, first played in 1906, will have a prize fund of 1.5 million euros ($1.81 million) and will be played for the 19th consecutive occasion at Le Golf National, near Paris.

Super Bowl security officers prep for triple threat of pandemic, politics and hometown crowds

At the stadium and behind the scenes, security officials in Tampa are bracing for a daunting range of potential threats to the Super Bowl this year, from COVID-19 and domestic terror attacks to unruly crowds cheering on their home team. The National Football League championship, which requires security coordination from some 70 local, state and federal agencies, will be played under unprecedented threat conditions with a national domestic terrorism advisory in place following the U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6 and the COVID-19 pandemic raging. It will also be the first Super Bowl matchup featuring a team - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - on its home turf.