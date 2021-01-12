Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trump rebuked by PGA of America, R&A after Capitol riot

Donald Trump was handed a stinging rebuke by the world of professional golf, with the PGA of America and the R&A both announcing they would shun two courses owned by the President in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last Wednesday as Congress met to certify his defeat to Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers.

Isner to skip Australian Open - report

American John Isner has decided to skip next month's Australian Open as COVID-19 protocols mean he would be away from his family for an extended period, the Tennis Majors website reported on Monday. Players must undergo a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year. They will be allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms to train.

NBA roundup: Kawhi Leonard hits milestone in Clippers win

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, leading the host Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-127 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Leonard hit 14 of 22 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers, and made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to top 10,000 career points.

Patriots coach Belichick declines Medal of Freedom from Trump

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he has decided not to accept the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of last week's siege of the Capitol by the president's supporters. Politico reported on Sunday that Trump had planned to bestow the highest civilian honor on Belichick.

ATP roundup: Christian Harrison reaches first-ever semifinal

Christian Harrison, a 26-year-old Louisiana native, advanced to his first career ATP Tour semifinal with a victory Monday at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Harrison, ranked 789th in the world, got past Italy's Gianluca Mager 7-6 (2), 6-4 to earn a semifinal date against fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Hurkacz topped Ecuador's Roberto Quiroz 6-4, 6-4.

NBA-League postpones two more games citing health and safety protocols

Two more National Basketball Association (NBA) games have been postponed, the second and third delays announced in less than 24 hours, presenting an early challenge for the league as it looks to play beyond last season's "bubble" in the COVID-19 era. Monday's match-up between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks and the game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls slated for Tuesday were delayed after the league also halted Sunday's game between the Celtics and Miami Heat.

NFL roundup: Browns get 1st playoff win since '94 season

The visiting Cleveland Browns scored 14 seconds into the game and Kareem Hunt ran for two touchdowns Sunday en route to a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game. Cleveland plays next Sunday at Kansas City. The Browns, in their first playoff game since 2002, were without coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19, and assorted other coaches and players because of protocol related to the pandemic.

Browns coach Stefanski grateful to be back ahead of Chiefs showdown

After testing positive for COVID-19, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski could only watch on TV as they beat Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday for their first playoff win since 1994 and the experience left him with a "newfound respect" for fans locked out due to the pandemic. "I don't plan on doing that again," said Stefanski, who is expected to return this week to prepare for the Browns' divisional round game against Super Bowl champions Kansas City.

Bradley Beal nets 34 as Wizards rout Suns

Bradley Beal nearly outscored the visiting Phoenix Suns all by himself in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 34 points Monday night as the Washington Wizards grabbed a big early lead and coasted to a 128-107 victory. Despite playing without Russell Westbrook, out with a strained left quad, the Wizards rode a balanced scoring attack that featured six players in double figures.

Packers' Jared Veldheer gets second postseason chance

Veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer could make NFL history if he takes the field for the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams in their divisional playoff game on Saturday after signing with the team Monday, according to ESPN and the NFL Network. Veldheer started at left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts in their loss to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card game last weekend. He joined the Colts' practice squad in late December.