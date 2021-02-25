Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo 2020 chief says gender equality efforts as important as virus containment

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will give promoting gender equality as high a priority as efforts to ensure a coronavirus-free Games, their head said on Wednesday. Seiko Hashimoto, admitting that the COVID-19 epidemic had left many people worried heading towards the Games, said organisers planned to release detailed coronavirus guidelines on Thursday for the torch relay starting in late March.

Tiger Woods awake and responsive after crash, police investigating cause

Police on Wednesday sought to determine what caused Tiger Woods to swerve off a Southern California road in his sport utility vehicle, colliding with a tree and rolling down a hillside in a crash that left the golf great seriously injured. Woods, 45, was pried from the wreckage by rescue crews and rushed by ambulance from the scene of the Tuesday morning crash outside Los Angeles to nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center suffering what his agent described as "multiple leg injuries."

Forest Green Rovers hope recycled coffee kit will prove a good fit

Already in a league of their own when it comes to sustainability in sport, innovative English soccer club Forest Green Rovers will trial a kit made from coffee bean waste on Saturday. Rovers, owned by 'green energy' entreprenaur Dale Vince, will road test the prototype in their League Two clash against against Colchester United.

Field Goals: NFL's Sam Rapoport promotes women in football

Did you notice anything different about the Super Bowl this year? Not Tom Brady winning – that is nothing new – but the record number of women involved in the big game, from coaches to trainers to officials to operations staff.

NHL roundup: Shootout win for Senators over Canadiens

Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The result wasn't without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.

IOC ready to announce preferred bidder for 2032 Games: source

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will on Wednesday announce its choice of a non-binding preferred bidder for the 2032 Summer Olympics in what is the first in a series of steps towards deciding a host city, a source told Reuters. The IOC would finalise the decision at its executive board later on Wednesday, the source added.

Steelers president Art Rooney II: We want Big Ben back

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday saying that the team is committed to bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the 2021 season -- under a reworked contract. The announcement comes a day after the pair met to discuss the 38-year-old's future with the organization. The next step is reworking Roethlisberger's pesky $41.2 million salary cap hit.

Top 25 roundup: Michigan State upsets No. 5 Illinois

Aaron Henry had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Michigan State ended No. 5 Illinois' seven-game winning streak with an 81-72 upset Tuesday night at East Lansing, Mich. Senior Joshua Langford supplied 13 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds for Michigan State (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten). Rocket Watts contributed 15 points and five assists while Joey Hauser scored 13 points for the Spartans.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's last-second trey lifts Mavs

Luka Doncic drained a 3-pointer to snap a tie with one-tenth of a second remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the host Dallas Mavericks to a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer to stake Dallas to a 107-105 lead with 15.8 seconds left, Doncic provided the fireworks following Jaylen Brown's tying layup. Doncic calmly sank a high-arcing attempt for the eventual winning shot.

Injured Barty withdraws from Qatar Open

World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury, organisers of the WTA 500 tournament said on Wednesday. Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round.