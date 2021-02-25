Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record

American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60m hurdles record that had endured since 1994 on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson. Holloway, the 110m hurdles world champion, won the race at the Villa de Madrid by 0.22 seconds, extending his victory streak in indoor sprint hurdles to 54 races.

'An accident is not a crime': Tiger Woods will not face charges in crash

Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Wednesday, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

Lions WR Quintez Cephus sues alma mater

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin, accusing the school of making him a "scapegoat" amid a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion. He alleges in his suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Madison, Wis., that the school violated both Title IX and his rights to due process. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Another great Tiger Woods comeback is possible, say experts

Tiger Woods could return to competitive golf within a year, top orthopedic surgeons said on Wednesday, but the road back from serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash will be a long and grueling one. Already credited with one of sport's great comebacks when he returned from back surgery to win a fifth Masters in 2019, ending an 11-year majors drought, Woods will have to be even more resilient if he is to overcome the damage done in Tuesday's accident.

Reports: Les Miles paid to settle sexual harassment case

Former LSU coach Les Miles reportedly was investigated for sexual harassment of student workers early last decade and reached a settlement with at least one of the women, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. According to The Advocate, the settlement doesn't show up in court records in Baton Rouge, La., and emerged amid a investigation into how LSU has handled allegations of sexual misconduct.

Olympics: Brisbane the frontrunner to land 2032 Games as talks with IOC start

Brisbane took a major step towards being named 2032 Olympic hosts after the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday that the Australian city had been picked as the preferred partner to start talks for the Games. IOC President Thomas Bach said the IOC had approved a recommendation of the commission in charge of future hosts.

Woods' accident casts shadow over World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods' car accident cast a shadow over the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday, as the players prepared for the tournament. Fifteen-time major winner Woods was awake and responsive on Wednesday after a car crash the previous day in Los Angeles in which he suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula.

Tokyo Games transition from Mori to Hashimoto is seamless: IOC

The handover of power at the Tokyo Olympic organising committee to Seiko Hashimoto from Yoshiro Mori has been seamless with Hashimoto showing she is fully prepared to take on the job, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday. Hashimoto was named president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee last week, replacing 83-year-old former prime minister Mori, who resigned after causing a furore with sexist remarks about women.

Yankees' Domingo German apologizes for domestic incident

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German publicly apologized for his actions that resulted in an 81-game suspension under baseball's domestic violence policy. "I want to sincerely apologize to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, the front office and those around me who love me," German said through an interpreter on Wednesday. "I have made mistakes of which I am not proud of, and for that I want to apologize."

Injured Barty withdraws from Qatar Open

World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury, organisers of the WTA 500 tournament said on Wednesday. Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round.