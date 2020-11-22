Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wolves retain RFA Beasley on four-year deal

Fresh off taking a talented shooting guard with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly retained restricted free agent shooting guard Malik Beasley on a four-year, $60 million agreement, according to multiple reports Friday. Beasley, who turns 24 next week, flourished with the Timberwolves after being acquired from the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team trade in February.

CFP payout could drop 10-15% minus fans

The College Football Playoff will go on amid the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19-related changes figure to damage the event's bottom line. CFP executive director Bill Hancock told Sportico on Friday that revenue distribution might drop by 10 percent or more from its normal range of around $500,000.

Djokovic backs domestic abuse policy in tennis

Novak Djokovic said tennis authorities could adopt clearer policies on domestic abuse in light of allegations made against U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend. The world number one offered his support to Zverev, who has repeatedly denied the allegations made by Olga Sharypova.

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday. Defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion needing to beat Germany's Zverev to avoid a group stage exit and he obliged with a relatively comfortable win.

Organizers dismiss Australian Open delay 'speculation'

Tennis Australia (TA) dismissed on Saturday media reports claiming the start of the Australian Open is set to be pushed back from January to February or March next year due to COVID-19 protocols in the country. The Herald Sun newspaper reported the year's first Grand Slam risked being deferred even as the organisers discuss quarantine arrangements with the Victoria state government.

ISL says it will pay debts as suppliers threaten legal action

The professional International Swimming League (ISL) has promised to honour financial obligations and improve processes as some unpaid suppliers threaten legal action. The series, which ends its second season with finals in Budapest this weekend featuring some of the world's top swimmers, acknowledged the commercial difficulties in a statement.

F Harrell to leave Clippers for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved on from the reported loss of backup big man Dwight Howard, agreeing to a two-year contract with NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, ESPN.com reported Friday. The Athletic also reported that the Lakers were close to a deal with Harrell, a standout with L.A.'s crosstown rivals, the Clippers.

Kings give G Fox $163 million max extension

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to the first max contract of the 2020 NBA free-agent signing period, coming to terms with starting point guard and leading scorer De'Aaron Fox on a five-year, $163 million extension, multiple outlets reported Friday. Incentives could lift the contract figure even higher, with reported escalators based on All-NBA team status that could raise the deal as high as $196 million if it vests. Per the reports, Fox, 22, would earn the "supermax" figure if he is selected to the All-NBA first team. He would make $183 million for earning second-team honors and $170 for making the third team.

Pistons land Mason Plumlee, Okafor, Josh Jackson

The Detroit Pistons beefed up their front court on Friday, agreeing to free agent deals with Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Josh Jackson, ESPN reported. Plumlee landed a three-year, $25 million deal, according to ESPN. Okafor got a two-year contract and Jackson reached an undisclosed deal with the Pistons, per ESPN. (edited)

Raptors to start season in Tampa amid spiking COVID-19 numbers

The Toronto Raptors will begin the National Basketball Association (NBA) season playing in Tampa, Florida, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Friday. The league, which wrapped up its previous season in a quarantined "bubble" at Walt Disney World after four months of hiatus, is set to kick off a 72-game season on Dec. 22, with teams this time playing in their home markets.