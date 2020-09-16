Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Butler, Heat sink Celtics in overtime, take Game 1

Jimmy Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night near Orlando. Butler drew a foul on the play and made the free throw to put the Heat up 116-114. Bam Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum's attempt to tie the score with 3.7 seconds remaining, and after Adebayo made 1 of 2 at the free throw line, Tatum missed on a 3-point attempt as time expired to seal the result.

Cycling-Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17

Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17 after dropping out of contention at the weekend, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday. Bernal's hopes of winning the race fell away when he cracked in the 15th stage and he was dropped from the main bunch in the ascent to Saint-Nizier suffering from back pains in Tuesday's 16th stage.

History a red flag for in-form Johnson at U.S. Open

Form has Dustin Johnson as the hot favourite to be holding the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday but history is a major red flag for the big-hitting world number one. Having won three tournaments, the FedExCup and the $15 million payday that goes with that title, it is hard to think 2020 could get any better for Johnson.

Islanders stay alive with double-overtime win over Lightning

Jordan Eberle was the overtime hero for the New York Islanders in a 2-1 double-overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in Edmonton that kept their Stanley Cup playoff hopes alive. Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals 3-2, with a berth in the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars up for grabs. Game 6 will be Thursday in Edmonton, with Game 7, if necessary, scheduled for Saturday.

MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the first time since 1944 that the Fall Classic will be contested at a neutral venue.

49ers condemn racist messages sent to Cardinals safety Baker

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday publicly condemned racist messages sent to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and said they are trying to identify the person so they can ban them from future games and events. On Monday, Baker posted a screenshot of what appeared to be Instagram direct messages sent from the handle "niners8" to Baker that, along with calling Baker the n-word numerous times, called the two-time Pro Bowl selection a "monkey" and a "slave" and telling him to get on his knees.

Grizzlies G Morant leads all-rookie selections

NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was the leading vote getter for the 2019-20 All-Rookie first team, the league announced Tuesday. Morant received 200 points in the voting among sportswriters and broadcasters. He was just ahead of Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (197 points), who was also on the first team. Rounding out the five-player squad was Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall.

Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage

German Lennard Kaemna won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday. Ecuador's Richard Carapaz took second place and Swiss Sebastien Reichenbach finished third.

Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory. Woods has yet to finish in the top 10 of any tournament since the sport returned after being suspended due to the novel coronavirus, while his last victory came at the Zozo Championship last October when he equalled Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins.

Teenager Musetti comes of age with win over Wawrinka in Rome

Coming into just his second Tour level match Lorenzo Musetti did not expect to beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka at the Italian Open on Tuesday but the teenager says he fully deserved his stunning 6-0 7-6(2) victory. A straight-sets loss to Andrey Rublev in Dubai in February was Musetti's only Tour-level appearance before the claycourt matchup against Swiss Wawrinka, who counts the French Open among his three major titles.