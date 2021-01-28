Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

McIlroy keeping busy in bid to snap victory drought

Rory McIlroy, who was unable to close out victory in the European Tour's 2021 opener last week, is hopeful an ambitious tournament schedule will help him get more comfortable with his game as he looks to snap a 15-month victory drought. World number seven McIlroy will be the third-highest ranked player competing in this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, which will be the second of seven tournaments over an eight-week span for the Northern Irishman.

Australia planning to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games

Australia is planning to vaccinate its Olympians against COVID-19 before they head to the Tokyo Games, federal sport minister Richard Colbeck has said. Colbeck confirmed plans were in place for athletes to be given COVID-19 vaccines before the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

Mitch Marner leads Leafs against up-and-down Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers might consider placing a heavy cover on Mitchell Marner on Thursday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs are 6-0-0 when Marner registers a point.

NFL: Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seahawks/seahawks-chad-wheeler-arrested-on-suspicion-of-felony-domestic-violence/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=owned_echobox_sports&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1611634277, Wheeler was arrested on Saturday in Kent, Washington after he allegedly threw the victim onto a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Murray enters Italian challenger event after Australian Open withdrawal

Former world number one Andy Murray will compete in a challenger tournament in Biella next month following his Australian Open withdrawal, the Italian Tennis Federation confirmed on Wednesday. Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a 'workable quarantine' following a positive COVID-19 test on Jan. 14.

Sailing: Dalin first to complete Vendee Globe race but awaits final result

Charlie Dalin became the first to cross the finish line of the Vendee Globe round-the-world sailing race on Wednesday but he is not yet guaranteed a victory. The Frenchman aboard 'Apivia' arrived in Les Sables d'Olonne to finish with a time of 80 days 6 hours 15 minutes and 47 seconds in a five-boat sprint to the finish.

Reports: Texans to hire Ravens' David Culley as head coach

The Houston Texans have settled on Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley as their new head coach, according to multiple media outlets on Wednesday. It would be Culley's first time as a head coach after 27 years in coaching. He was also the Ravens' wide receivers coach.

Sharks look to rebound on road at Avalanche

The San Jose Sharks have been on the road so long it is hard for them to remember what home looks like -- or where it is. Still, despite playing their first seven games in other arenas, San Jose is 3-4 and has been competitive in every game before Tuesday night. So it probably wasn't a surprise that the Sharks had a dud of a performance in Denver, losing 7-3 to the Colorado Avalanche.

Olympics: US Senator Romney says 'Hold the Games', limit spectators

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney has thrown his support behind the Tokyo Olympics this summer, saying the Games should be held with a limit on spectators at venues and would serve as an inspiration for the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Games set to open in less than six months' time, Japan is wrestling with a third wave of novel coronavirus infections and has declared a state of emergency in major cities in a bid to tame the outbreak.

Black Lives Matter needs to be more than a slogan, says Ray Allen

NBA great Ray Allen believes more investment in underserved communities is needed if the rallying cry that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement is going to lead to meaningful change. The sharpshooting Hall of Famer, who won championships with the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, has long been an advocate for social justice causes and thinks now is the time to make overdue improvements.