Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Japan will take steps to guard against Olympics cyberattacks

Japan said on Tuesday it would take countermeasures to ensure next year's Tokyo Olympics are not derailed by cyberattacks after Britain and the United States accused Russia of orchestrating efforts to disrupt the Games. Olympics organisers reported no significant impact on their operations for the 2020 Games, which were postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kobe's 2008 MVP jersey to be displayed at Smithsonian museum

NBA great Kobe Bryant's jersey from the 2008 season when he won his sole regular season Most Valuable Player award will be displayed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington. Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers icon and five-times NBA champion, was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41 in January along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Two more COVID-19 positives at Giro d'Italia

A rider from UAE Team Emirates and a staff member from Team AG2R La Mondiale have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Giro d'Italia following the latest round of tests, organisers RCS and the sport's governing UCI said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The Giro was on the brink of being cancelled last week after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases, with the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams withdrawing before the 10th stage.

Johnson to miss second event after testing positive

Dustin Johnson, the top ranked player in the world, withdrew from this week's ZoZo Championship, the second consecutive tournament he has missed after testing positive for COVID-19. The tournament, which made its debut in Japan last year, was moved to the Los Angeles-area for 2020 at Sherwood Country Club as a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiger Woods is the defending champion.

Battle-tested Rays take on Dodgers as World Series caps season unlike any other

A Major League Baseball (MLB) season that once appeared doomed by COVID-19 approaches the finish line on Tuesday, as a World Series showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off in Arlington, Texas. Only about a quarter of the 48,000-capacity Globe Life Park will be open to ticket holders due to the ongoing pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States. The ballpark is the first neutral site since 1944 to host the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Small market Rays find way back to MLB's big stage

In the oddest of Major League Baseball seasons shortened by COVID-19 and played in empty stadiums, it seems only right that this year's World Series would be a meeting between the small market Tampa Bay Rays and the big spending Los Angeles Dodgers. The matchup will be a welcome distraction from the second wave of the pandemic in the U.S. and presidential election talk when Game One of the best-of-seven series gets underway on Tuesday at the neutral venue of Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Barty to present Aussie rules trophy if beloved Tigers win title

World number one Ash Barty has been nominated by the Richmond Tigers to present them with the Australian Football League (AFL) championship trophy if they win this weekend's "Grand Final" in her home city of Brisbane. Barty, who elected to remain at home in Queensland this year rather than compete at the U.S. and French Opens because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is a lifelong supporter of the Melbourne-based Australian Rules team.

Challenging year has not diminished World Series crown, says Kershaw

Three-time Cy Young Award-winner Clayton Kershaw said a chaotic year punctuated by a protracted post-season did little to diminish the luster of a World Series crown, as his Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic. The eight-time All-Star will kick off the Dodgers' efforts in the best-of-seven series as the starting pitcher in Game 1 on Tuesday, capping a season that once appeared in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and enduring amid a super-sized, 16-team playoff field.

ATP roundup: Tiafoe reaches second round in Antwerp

American Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, dismissing sixth seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in straight sets. Tiafoe won 6-3, 7-6 (6) to wrap up the match in one hour and 21 minutes. The No. 63-ranked player in the world looked strong in his first hard-court event since reaching the U.S. Open Round of 16.

Sailing: Italians launch America's Cup yacht, all teams now testing

The America's Cup just got "real" for the Italian challengers hoping to face holders Team New Zealand next year as Luna Rossa launched their second-generation AC75 yacht in Auckland on Tuesday. The launch came just days after American Magic and British challenger INEOS Team UK started trials with their second-generation boats, with the Americans narrowly avoiding a spectacular capsize.