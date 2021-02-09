Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home field

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring. Brady's age-defying performance, which earned him the Most Valuable Player award, brought the curtain down on what was perhaps the most challenging season the NFL has had to navigate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic committee to hold special meeting over president Mori's comments - NHK

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is set to convene a special board meeting as early as Friday after the outcry over committee president Yoshiro Mori's sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. There are no plans to discuss Mori's resignation at the meeting but he could face a barrage of criticism over his comments, Nikkan Sports said in a separate report.

Badosa blames COVID-19 quarantine for first-round loss

Paula Badosa, the only Australian Open player to test positive for COVID-19 in the leadup to the Grand Slam, bowed out "sad and disappointed" from the first round on Tuesday and blamed a tough three-week quarantine for ruining her preparations. Badosa battled to a position where she served for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set but ended up double-faulting on break point and promptly crumbled to a 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-5 loss to Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

Tears for fears: Emotional Kenin grinds into second round

An anxious Sofia Kenin was in tears before launching her title defence at the Australian Open on Tuesday and again after completing an unconvincing 7-5 6-4 win over local wildcard Maddison Inglis. Fourth seed Kenin, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam at Melbourne Park last year in a major surprise, found the going tough against the world number 133 Australian on a glorious morning at Rod Laver Arena.

Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White House

The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last season's NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dangerous to host large-scale events at the White House, such as the traditional visits by championship-winning sports teams.

Cardinals announce deal with Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a deal to bring back veteran catcher Yadier Molina, the team confirmed Monday night. The contract reportedly is for one year and $9 million.

NASCAR notebook: Chase Elliott takes offensive approach to title defense

Chase Elliott may be the defending champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, but protecting his status isn't remotely close to his focal point entering the 2021 season. "There is no defending," Elliott said Monday during a video conference with reporters. "We need to be on offense. We need to keep pushing. I think if you're back on your heels and trying to protect something, I don't think your mind is in the right place.

Highlights: Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): 1500 SVITOLINA DOWNS BOUZKOVA

Mahomes motivated for rest of career by Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Monday his team's Super Bowl defeat by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will drive him on for the rest of his NFL career. Mahomes, who was aiming for a second consecutive Super Bowl triumph, was unable to penetrate the host Buccaneers defense in Sunday's championship game during which he turned in one of the worst outings of his largely stellar career.

Brooks Koepka back in automatic Ryder Cup spot

Brooks Koepka vaulted four spots to No. 3 in the United States Ryder Cup team rankings following his victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The four-time major winner had fallen out of the top six automatic qualifying spots after missing three consecutive cuts for the first time in his PGA Tour career. But Koepka's Sunday charge at TPC Scottsdale vaulted him from No. 7 to No. 3 in the U.S. standings, behind only Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.