Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic fate a warning for players to keep emotions in check

Tennis players throwing rackets and hitting balls away in anger and frustration during matches are regular scenes on the circuit, but those could be a thing of the past after Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday. The men's world number one was eliminated from the Grand Slam after inadvertently hitting a ball into a line judge's throat during his fourth round match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

All Tour de France participants await COVID-19 test results on Tuesday

All team members, riders and staff have undergone a coronavirus test and further participation in the Tour de France depends on the results that will be announced hours before the start of the 10th stage on Tuesday. The members of the 'teams bubble' had until 1100GMT on Monday, the Tour's first rest day, to take a test in the mobile laboratory provided by organizers.

Osaka restores order after champions exit U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka stood firm after a parade of champions exited the U.S. Open on Sunday, blasting her way into the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit. On a dramatic day seven, three-times champion Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the men's draw for hitting a ball into a line judge's throat and 2016 women's champion Angelique Kerber was dumped out by American Jennifer Brady.

'So unintended. So wrong', Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open

A petulant swipe at the ball after having his serve broken brought a sensational end to Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open on Sunday after the world number one was disqualified for striking a line judge in the throat. The dramatic moment came when the overwhelming title favourite reacted angrily to going 5-6 down to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the first set of their fourth-round encounter at an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bears name Trubisky starting QB

The Chicago Bears on Sunday named Mitchell Trubisky as the starting quarterback to open the season. Trubisky outdueled offseason acquisition Nick Foles in a close battle. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky "won the job" in announcing he will take the first snap against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

Messi back training with Barca after ending departure saga

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi reported for training on Monday for the first time since requesting to leave the club last month. Messi had failed to turn up to the club's tests for COVID-19 eight days ago and been absent from all subsequent sessions ahead of the new campaign after giving the club an official notice that he wished to leave.

Johnson motivated by 2016 failure as he guns for FedExCup crown

Dustin Johnson said his missed opportunity to seal the FedExCup championship in 2016 will drive him on when he tees off in the final round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Monday. Johnson shot his best round of the tournament on Sunday with a third-round 64 to sit five shots clear of the field as he guns for $15 million in prize money and the missing piece to his resume.

Tokyo highlights LGBTQ rights before Olympics with Pride House

Tokyo will open Pride House, Japan's first permanent such center, next month to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights before and during the rearranged Olympic Games in 2021. Although there have been similar initiatives before previous Games, organizers said Pride House Tokyo, which will open its doors on International Coming Out Day on October 11, is the first to get official International Olympic Committee backing.

MLB roundup: Indians' Bieber earns AL-high 7th win

Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to become the American League's first seven-game winner and the host Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Bieber allowed one run on five hits and joined Chicago Cubs' right-hander Yu Darvish as the second seven-game winner in the majors. He recorded his sixth double-digit strikeout game on the season and raised his major league-leading strikeout total to 94.

French Open to allow 11,500 fans per day between the three showcourts

The French Open will allow a maximum of 11,500 spectators per day to adhere to strict health protocols and curb the spread of COVID-19 when the Grand Slam begins later this month, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Monday. The French Open, traditionally held in May-June, was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held at Roland Garros from Sept. 27-Oct. 11.