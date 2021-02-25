Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record

American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60m hurdles record that had endured since 1994 on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson. Holloway, the 110m hurdles world champion, won the race at the Villa de Madrid by 0.22 seconds, extending his victory streak in indoor sprint hurdles to 54 races.

About 1,000 Olympics volunteers quit this month in wake of furor over president

About 1,000 Olympics volunteers have quit over the past month, organisers said, during which time organising committee president Yoshiro Mori quit due to sexist remarks and a new president was chosen to replace him. Volunteers are the backbone of any Games, performing everything from guiding people to venues, translating and driving visitors around. A significant drop in their numbers could be another hurdle for Tokyo 2020, already hit by an unprecedented year-long postponement and a lack of public support fuelled by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

'An accident is not a crime': Tiger Woods will not face charges in crash

Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Wednesday, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

Lions WR Quintez Cephus sues alma mater

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin, accusing the school of making him a "scapegoat" amid a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion. He alleges in his suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Madison, Wis., that the school violated both Title IX and his rights to due process. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Another great Tiger Woods comeback is possible, say experts

Tiger Woods could return to competitive golf within a year, top orthopedic surgeons said on Wednesday, but the road back from serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash will be a long and grueling one. Already credited with one of sport's great comebacks when he returned from back surgery to win a fifth Masters in 2019, ending an 11-year majors drought, Woods will have to be even more resilient if he is to overcome the damage done in Tuesday's accident.

Olympics: Brisbane the frontrunner to land 2032 Games as talks with IOC start

Brisbane took a major step towards being named 2032 Olympic hosts after the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday that the Australian city had been picked as the preferred partner to start talks for the Games. IOC President Thomas Bach said the IOC had approved a recommendation of the commission in charge of future hosts.

Barty party over in Australia amid doubts over top ranking

An Australian summer of tennis that promised so much for Ash Barty has ended in disappointment with the local hero falling at the first hurdle of the Adelaide International a week after blowing a golden chance to win her home Grand Slam. World number one Barty exited Memorial Drive on Wednesday after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Danielle Collins and took a defensive swipe at the Australian public for having unrealistic expectations of her.

Woods' accident casts shadow over World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods' car accident cast a shadow over the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday, as the players prepared for the tournament. Fifteen-time major winner Woods was awake and responsive on Wednesday after a car crash the previous day in Los Angeles in which he suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula.

Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay

The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee said on Thursday they could suspend the upcoming torch relay should big gatherings raise coronavirus infection risks, asking spectators to support by clapping. The toned-down torch relay, which will begin on March 25 and travel through Japan, will be broadcast live to avoid gatherings on streets, Yukihiko Nunomura, senior executive at Tokyo 2020, told a media briefing.

Vaccines 'encouraged' but not compulsory for athletes at Tokyo: Coates

Athletes are being encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but it will not be compulsory, IOC Vice President John Coates said on Thursday. "Not compulsory, we can't do that," Coates, head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, told reporters in Brisbane.