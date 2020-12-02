Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Knee to keep Celtics' Walker out until January

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee and won't return until the first week of January at the earliest. The Celtics said Tuesday that Walker received the injection after visits with multiple specialists in early October. He was put on a 12-week strengthening program.

Olympic rings illuminated upon return to Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games. The rings were later illuminated and the neighbouring Rainbow Bridge lit up in a multi-coloured display, as organisers looked to provide a symbol that the rearranged Games can go ahead safely next year.

Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC

Greg Vanney, who built a winning culture and impressive trophy case during his tenure with Toronto FC, has stepped down from his role as head coach following a disappointing playoff exit, the MLS club said on Tuesday. Hired in 2014, Vanney went on to become the successful and longest-tenured head coach in club history and in 2017 guided Toronto to a treble by winning the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship.

NFL roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, winning a duel with Tom Brady, as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday. The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight and continued to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC playoffs by capitalizing on the rhythm established between Mahomes and speedster Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady's Buccaneers can still look scary says Johnson

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers get on the same page of coach Bruce Arians' playbook the team could be a scary outfit come playoff time, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson said on Tuesday. After six Super Bowl titles in 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady joined the Bucs this season but the move has been far from seamless as the future Hall of Famer adjusts to a new coach, largely new offensive philosophy and new receivers.

Argentine prosecutors raid home of Maradona's psychiatrist in probe

Argentine investigators raided the home of Diego Maradona's psychiatrist on Tuesday, the latest twist in a probe into the soccer legend's death last week, which has already seen files seized from his personal doctor. Prosecutors, with a judicial order, carried out searches in the house and the private office of Agustina Cosachov in Buenos Aires, as they had done on Sunday with the properties of Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque.

Hamilton 'gutted' after positive COVID-19 test

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated after testing positive for COVID-19 and being ruled out of Sunday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain. It will be the first time the 35-year-old Mercedes driver has missed a race in an F1 career that started with McLaren in 2007.

IOC President Bach runs unopposed to stay on until 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is set to remain in office until 2025 as he will run unopposed next year for a second term, the IOC said on Tuesday. Bach succeeded outgoing president Jacques Rogge in 2013 after prevailing over five other candidates in an election in Buenos Aires.

Holyfield calls out Tyson to get back in the ring

Evander Holyfield called out Mike Tyson on Tuesday, saying it was time the two former undisputed heavyweight champions returned to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield's challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw.

Players will skip Australian Open if blocked from training in quarantine: Vallverdu

Players will skip the Australian Open if they are not allowed to practise during their mandatory two-week quarantine due to the risk of injury, Daniel Vallverdu, who has coached some of the biggest names on the ATP Tour, told Reuters. Tennis Australia (TA) have been in talks with the Victoria state government over the COVID-19 protocols to be established for those arriving ahead of the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, which is scheduled for Jan. 18-31.