Reuters Sports News Summary

Knox cards 63 to grab first round lead at Safeway Open

Scotland's Russell Knox shot a sparkling nine-under-par 63 to grab a one stroke first-round lead at the season-opening Safeway Open on Thursday as he looks to secure his third win on the PGA Tour. The 35-year-old feasted on the course's four par-fives, where he drilled three of his seven birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round to get his campaign to end a four year title drought off to a solid start.

Daly diagnosed with bladder cancer

Two-time major winner John Daly said on Thursday he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and that while it was caught early he may need further surgery if it returns. The 54-year-old American told Golf Channel the cancer was discovered during an appointment related to kidney stones.

Tokyo 2020 director leaves ahead of rearranged Games

Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi has left to join the Japan Sports Agency, the organising committee said on Friday, a departure that comes just 10 months before the start of the rearranged Games. The former Olympic gold medallist hammer thrower was one of the key public-facing officials at the organising committee.

Serena falls to Azarenka in U.S. Open semi-finals

Serena Williams was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open by Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, denying her the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year. Azarenka will play Japan's Naomi Osaka on Saturday in her third final at Flushing Meadows, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.

Osaka outlasts Brady to reach U.S. Open final

Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in her career with a thrilling 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 victory over American hope Jennifer Brady on Thursday. Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any nerves but Osaka's firepower allowed her to get by the 28th seed.

Pavic, Soares claim U.S. Open men's doubles crown

Croatia's Mate Pavic and Brazil's Bruno Soares captured the U.S. Open men's doubles crown with a 7-5 6-3 win over eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia on Thursday. In their first Grand Slam men's doubles final as a team, Pavic did damage with his powerful serve while Soares did well to force their opponents into difficult shots and they sealed the win when Mektic sent a backhand volley into the net.

NFL season kicks off in shadow of COVID-19, player protests

The National Football League season unlike any other got underway on Thursday night in Kansas City amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the United States and ongoing protests over racial injustice. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs allowed less than 17,000 fans inside the normally rocking 75,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium and required the spectators to wear masks and stay socially distant during the game.

