Reuters Sports News Summary

ATP roundup: Federico Coria earns upset win at Cordoba

Argentine Federico Coria upset sixth-seeded Dominik Koepfer in straight sets Tuesday in the first round of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. Coria recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 9 minutes over the German.

'Closer to normality': New York City arenas open doors to elated fans

Edey Cumello was supposed to go to her first National Basketball Association (NBA) game last year. A fan of Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry, the 13-year-old was crushed when the tickets her mother purchased for the Warriors' road game in New York last March were rendered useless as the NBA put its season on hold due to COVID-19.

Unsettling future for golf after Tiger Woods crash

Already in the final chapter of one of golf's greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story on Tuesday when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Battered by years of back and knee surgeries, Woods has recently spent as much time away from the PGA Tour recovering from injury as he has on the course, providing the golf world an unsettling glimpse of what the future might look like without its biggest drawing card.

Field Goals: NFL's Sam Rapoport promotes women in football

Did you notice anything different about the Super Bowl this year? Not Tom Brady winning – that is nothing new – but the record number of women involved in the big game, from coaches to trainers to officials to operations staff.

NHL roundup: Shootout win for Senators over Canadiens

Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The result wasn't without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.

Top 25 roundup: Michigan State upsets No. 5 Illinois

Aaron Henry had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Michigan State ended No. 5 Illinois' seven-game winning streak with an 81-72 upset Tuesday night at East Lansing, Mich. Senior Joshua Langford supplied 13 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds for Michigan State (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten). Rocket Watts contributed 15 points and five assists while Joey Hauser scored 13 points for the Spartans.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's last-second trey lifts Mavs

Luka Doncic drained a 3-pointer to snap a tie with seven-tenths of a second remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the host Dallas Mavericks to a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer to stake Dallas to a 107-105 lead with 15.8 seconds left, Doncic provided the fireworks following Jaylen Brown's tying layup. Doncic calmly sank a high-arcing attempt for the eventual winning shot.

Majority of Japanese Paralympic groups worried about Olympics, polls show

A majority of Japanese Paralympic sporting groups are worried about holding the Tokyo Paralympics this summer, mainly due to concerns it might help spread the coronavirus and worries about adequate preventive measures, opinion polls found. The polls, released six months before the Paralympics are set to open, may further fan worries about the 2020 Games, already marred by a one-year postponement and strong public opposition due to the coronavirus.

Golf great Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golf champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car careened off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the crash wreckage, authorities said. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, adding Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.

White Sox SS Tim Anderson backs Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is ready to play for manager Tony La Russa. The flamboyant and energetic Anderson said when La Russa was hired that he was concerned he'd need to tone down the spice in his game, something he was not ready to change.