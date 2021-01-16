Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA, NHL delay games as COVID-19 once again threatens professional sport

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three more games and the National Hockey League (NHL) once again pushed back the Dallas Stars' season opener, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has put professional sport on notice in North America. Two games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards set for Sunday and Monday were on hold, the NBA said on Friday, because the Wizards did not have the "league-required eight available players to proceed" due to ongoing contact tracing on the team.

NBA roundup: Bucks close out Mavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and nine rebounds to propel the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player made 14 of 21 shots from the floor, though he sank just 1 of 10 attempts from the free-throw line. Milwaukee's Khris Middleton drained a pair of pivotal 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to highlight his 25-point performance.

Brazilian prosecutors charge 11 over Flamengo soccer club fire

Eleven people, including the former president of the Flamengo soccer club, were formally charged on Friday in connection with the death of 10 teenage footballers in a 2019 fire, public prosecutors said. The boys, aged between 14 and 16, were killed on Feb. 8, 2019, when a nightime blaze swept through the Flamengo training centre on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. Three others were seriously injured.

LeBron James leaves behind Coke for deal with Pepsi

LeBron James is changing teams in the cola wars. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, a pitchman for Coca-Cola since entering the NBA in 2003, is set to land a new deal with PepsiCo.

'Terminator' Donald ready to battle potent Packers offense

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he had recovered from the rib injury that took him out of last week's game and would be ready to battle Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in their divisional-round playoff matchup Saturday in Green Bay. Rams fans held their breath when the All-Pro defensive tackle, who anchors a defense that allowed the fewest points of any team in the National Football League this season, was injured and did not return in his team's 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Broncos' Von Miller subject of police investigation

Parker, Colo., police are conducting an investigation into whether Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller committed a crime. A spokesman for the police department, Josh Hans, emailed the Denver Post: "The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time."

DeChambeau says dizzy spells at Masters due to brain overworking

American Bryson DeChambeau said the "crazy overworking" of his brain due to tournament stress and health issues caused him to feel dizzy at the Masters last year, but he has found a way to overcome the problem. DeChambeau finished tied for 34th and had no answers for his dizziness during the tournament at Augusta National in November, saying he was only able to operate at 60%.

INEOS Team UK stay unbeaten in Challenger Series

INEOS Team UK continued their perfect start to the Challenger Series on Saturday with a dominant victory over American Magic in the first race of the second set of round-robin meetings. Ben Ainslie's side had lost all of their meetings in the December regatta but produced a remarkable turnaround by beating American Magic and Italy's Luna Rossa on Friday.

NHL roundup: Avalanche annihilate Blues 8-0

The Colorado Avalanche scored six power-play goals in an 8-0 onslaught of the visiting St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Denver. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists while Gabriel Landeskog scored twice to reach 200 goals for his career.

Ralph Lauren drops sponsorship of Thomas after he uses homophobic slur

Apparel company Ralph Lauren said on Friday that they were discontinuing their sponsorship of 13-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last week.

The world number three was heard via a television microphone uttering the slur after missing a five-foot putt on the fourth hole last Saturday. He later apologized, saying he made a "terrible judgment call" in the incident.