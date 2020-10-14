Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Marleau rejoining Sharks for 23rd NHL season

Patrick Marleau is rejoining the Sharks for his 23rd NHL season, his 21st with San Jose. The team signed the 41-year-old free agent center Tuesday to a one-year deal for 2020-21 worth a reported $700,000.

Michelle Obama and LeBron James partner to bring early voters to the U.S. polls

A get-out-the vote group led by former first lady Michelle Obama will team up with an organization backed by NBA star LeBron James to provide food, protective gear, free legal advice and rides to the polls for people voting early in the U.S. election. Obama's "When We All Vote" and James' "More Than A Vote" will host catered events featuring professional DJs and guest appearances by celebrities near polling locations to encourage early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the groups said in a statement.

Player warned over political protest in Brazil

A beach volleyball player who was hauled in front of sporting authorities for publicly criticising Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has escaped with a warning. Carol Solberg shouted "Down with Bolsonaro" in an on-court interview last month after taking third place in a tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

Australian sport in mourning after death of women's footballer Barclay

Australian sport was in mourning on Wednesday following revelations of the sudden death of women's footballer and former baseball star Jacinda Barclay at the age of 29. Barclay, who played for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the professional Australian Rules women's competition and represented the country at five baseball World Cups, died earlier this week, local media reported.

Eagles to welcome fans back on Sunday amid COVID-19 protocols

The Philadelphia Eagles will allow fans back into their stadium starting on Sunday in a limited capacity and with several protocols in place to limit the risk from COVID-19, the team said on Tuesday. The stadium fits 70,000 but occupancy will be limited to 7,500 which includes players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media and fans, the Eagles said in a news release.

Olympics: Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next year's rearranged Olympic Games. The event is sanctioned by the International Gymnastics Federation and will feature 32 athletes from Japan, China, Russia and the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Juventus forward is asymptomatic and will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden as he self-isolates.

Kershaw scratched, Dodgers try to even NLCS vs. Braves

In an unfamiliar ballpark, with fans in the stands for the first time all season, the Atlanta Braves have figured out how to replicate their effort no matter the outside influences. It didn't even matter that they were facing the playoff-seasoned Los Angeles Dodgers as the Braves jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with a 5-1 victory Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Solheim Cup to be played at Spain's Finca Cortesin in 2023

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be played at Spain's world-renowned championship course at Finca Cortesin, Andalusia, the Ladies European Tour said on Tuesday. The dates for the prestigious international tournament, where top players from the United States face those of Europe, still need to be finalised, the Ladies European Tour said in a statement.

Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday. The 36-year-old American, who last competed at September's U.S. Open, notified Tour officials he was experiencing symptoms and was administered a test, leading to his withdrawal from the Las Vegas event as he begins to self-isolate, the Tour said.