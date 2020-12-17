Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Harden speaks, sheds little light on future with Rockets

After reportedly looking for a way out of Houston and skipping the start of Rockets training camp, James Harden finally took questions from the media Wednesday while hardly clearing up what has become a sticky situation. The eight-time All-Star finally took the court Tuesday night for the first time under new Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. He had 12 points and four assists in 21 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs and said it felt good to be on the court again.

49ers designate TE Kittle (foot) to return from IR

The San Francisco 49ers designated tight end George Kittle to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Kittle has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a broken foot. He could be activated in time for San Francisco's road game against the Dallas Cowboys (4-9) on Sunday.

Chiefs shine, athlete-activists take center stage in year of change

The Kansas City Chiefs broke their 50-year Super Bowl drought in February before the NFL embarked on a 2020 like no other year before that saw the league navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a public reckoning over its history with athlete activism. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, earning MVP honors followed by a 10-year contract extension in a deal worth a reported $450 million, the biggest in NFL history.

MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues 'Major League' status

Major League Baseball (MLB) is giving the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight." The records and statistics of the Negro Leagues, in which Black players competed after being forced out of MLB competition due to racism and segregation laws, will be incorporated into MLB history, a century after the formal introduction of the Leagues.

Soccer-Court rules Maradona's body 'must be conserved'

The body of late soccer great Diego Maradona "must be conserved" in case his DNA is needed in a paternity case, an Argentine court ruled on Wednesday. Maradona died of a heart attack last month and was buried on Nov. 26 in a cemetery just outside Buenos Aires.

Golf-Johnson masters annus horribilis to return to the top

While 2020 was an annus horribilis for the vast majority of people, Dustin Johnson was a rare exception. In the year COVID-19 brought the world to its knees, the American reclaimed his place as golf's leading player, shrugged off his own brush with the virus, and won the rescheduled Masters in stunning style.

Ex-MLB star Vizquel accused of domestic violence

Former All-Star shortstop Omar Vizquel has been accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Bianca, according to a report in The Athletic. Bianca Vizquel, 36, who initiated divorce proceedings in August, reportedly said Vizquel abused her in 2011 -- before they were married -- and again in 2016. She also said cited a heated argument in August.

Sailing-INEOS not performing well in light winds, says Ainslie

INEOS Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie said testing has shown the second generation yacht has a "serious issue" in light winds, which could derail their chances of winning the America's Cup. The AC75 foiling monohull, named 'Britannia', was launched in October and has one significant difference from the British team's first generation boat -- the addition of a bustle keel.

Tennis-Australian Open to start on Feb. 8 - ATP

The Australian Open will start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, the ATP Tour said in releasing an update of its calendar for 2021 revising the first seven weeks of the season. The start date of the main draw of the year's first Grand Slam was originally slated for Jan. 18 and organisers Tennis Australia have been in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health measures.

Boxing: Tszyu targets world title shot after Morgan demolition

Australia's Tim Tszyu has targeted a world title shot on home soil after retaining his WBO Global and IBF Australasian super-welterweight belts with a first-round knockout of Bowyn Morgan in front of 11,820 fans at Western Sydney Stadium. Tszyu's brutal demolition of New Zealander Morgan inside two minutes late on Wednesday took his record to 17-0 with 13 knockouts and the fighter a step closer to matching his Russian-born father Kostya as a world champion.