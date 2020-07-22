Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: NFL rosters cut to 80, preseason axed

The NFL Players Association told players Tuesday that roster limits will be cut from 90 players to 80 for training camp, and the preseason will be entirely canceled, according to multiple reports. Both changes were generally expected, although a firm decision on roster sizes had not previously been reported. Multiple reports on Monday night said the NFL had offered to cancel the full preseason, which the union had strongly recommended.

MLB notebook: Altuve, Bregman drilled in Astros' win

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman each were hit by pitches with the bases loaded during back-to-back at-bats in the second inning, and the Houston Astros cruised to a 15-6 win over the host Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Two innings later, Altuve exited the game because of a left leg contusion after a collision at home plate. His status is day-to-day, with the Astros set to open the regular season Friday night against the visiting Seattle Mariners.

Tokyo 2020 chief says fans are essential: Kyodo

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told Kyodo News in an interview that he disliked the idea of holding the Games in empty venues without fans. The Tokyo Olympics were due to start this Friday but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to postpone the Games until 2021.

Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 has picked up steam, extending beyond the NFL, in the aftermath of the June death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Major League Baseball ready for season unlike any other

When Major League Baseball opens its coronavirus-delayed 2020 season on Thursday, things will look a lot different than fans of America's favorite pastime are used to seeing as COVID-19 has led to a number of significant changes. While players will be tested on a regular basis and must quarantine in their hotel rooms when on the road this season, there are many other changes in place that will be hard to miss when the first pitch is thrown.

NFL: Total of 59 players test positive for COVID-19, union says

Fifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players' union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28. Including other individuals within the NFL, such as staff members, who have tested positive, the total number of cases stand at 95, a spokesman for the union NFLPA said.

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19: CEO Muto

Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 because of the pandemic.

PGA Tour Series: China cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 season of the PGA Tour Series-China has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the series said in a statement https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/07/21/officials-cancel-2020-pga-tour-series-china-season.html on Wednesday. The PGA Tour and the China Golf Association said they had arrived at the decision as access into China and the continued global spread of the novel coronavirus made it impossible to proceed with the tournaments.

Timberwolves for sale, Garnett interested

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale, and franchise icon Kevin Garnett is part of a group of investors looking to buy the team, the Hall of Famer announced Tuesday. Sportico reported owner Glen Taylor had retained the Raine Group to sell the franchise, adding that several parties have bid on the team.

Koepka condemns Floyd's death, says racism must be confronted

Golfer Brooks Koepka said that racism must be confronted across the globe, speaking to reporters ahead of the 3M Open, the first major sporting event in the greater Minneapolis region since the death of George Floyd in police custody. Floyd's death in May prompted widespread protests across the country and a reckoning over racism in the United States, as more professional sporting leagues embraced protests for racial justice.