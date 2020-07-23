Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL: UBS reaches 20-year pact for Islanders' arena naming rights

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, has secured a 20-year arena naming rights agreement for the future home of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders at Belmont Park, the two organisations said on Wednesday. UBS Arena, located in Elmont New York, is projected to open in time for the 2021-22 NHL season and will host more than 150 events annually. Financial terms of the naming rights were not disclosed.

World Rugby proposes temporary international calendar

World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sport's ruling body said on Wednesday A temporary international window between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5 has been proposed.

Blue Jays to call Pittsburgh home - reports

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the majority of their home games this season at Pittsburgh's PNC Park, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The unusual arrangements for this unusual season are necessary because the Canadian federal government said the Blue Jays can't play at Toronto's Rogers Centre due to the high risks of traveling back and forth across the U.S. border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 has picked up steam, extending beyond the NFL, in the aftermath of the June death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

W Series could support more Formula One races next year

The all-female W Series could support more Formula One grands prix next year than the two American rounds already announced and has backup plans in the event of a split from the German Touring Car championship (DTM). The series has cancelled its second season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is working towards a return in 2021 with races on the U.S. and Mexican Formula One grand prix programmes confirmed.

Ferrari restructure Formula One technical department

Ferrari announced a restructuring of their Formula One technical department on Wednesday after struggling in the first three races of a season so far dominated by Mercedes. The sport's oldest, most glamorous and successful team -- last year's runners-up -- are fifth in the championship with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc pushed into more of a midfield battle.

NFL: Total of 59 players test positive for COVID-19, union says

Fifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players' union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28. Including other individuals within the NFL, such as staff members, who have tested positive, the total number of cases stand at 95, a spokesman for the union NFLPA said.

Soccer: Canada midfielder Fleming joins WSL champions Chelsea

Chelsea have signed Canada international midfielder Jessie Fleming on a three-year contract, the reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions announced on Wednesday. The 22-year-old joins Chelsea on her first professional contract after having spent four years with the UCLA Bruins soccer team where she scored 25 goals in 75 games.

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19: CEO Muto

Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Golf: AIG sponsorship will accelerate progress in women's game - R&A

The R&A says the extension of insurance firm AIG's title sponsorship of the women's British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the women's game. AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this year's tournament at Troon in August, the first women's major to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic, will be called the AIG Women's Open.