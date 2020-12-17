Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Pogacar leads young guns' charge in pandemic-hit season

Cycling managed to deliver an exhilarating, action-packed season that saw the younger generation, led by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, take power despite the season being shortened by the new coronavirus pandemic. There was a 4-1/2 month hiatus due to restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19 but four of the five 'Monument' classics and 18 of 33 World Tour races plus all three grands tours were held.

NFL says no local bubbles for playoffs

The NFL issued a memo Tuesday night informing teams they will not be allowed to force players and personnel to stay in a localized bubble during the upcoming postseason. The decision keeps in place the league's current COVID-19 protocols, which were recently reinforced to much improved numbers. Testing for the period from Dec. 6-12 found 14 players tested positive, along with 31 from other team personnel. Last week, there were 18 positive tests among players and 27 among other personnel -- a drop from about 75 each of the previous two weeks.

MLB owners, players at odds about season start

A disagreement between Major League Baseball owners and players over COVID-19 protocols is brewing and could put the start of spring training in question, USA Today reported Tuesday. On one side are team officials, who want players and team staff to be vaccinated against the virus before reporting to Arizona and Florida training sites -- even if that means a delay to the start of the season and fewer games.

U.S. Supreme Court takes up NCAA appeal over benefit limits for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players. The justices took up an appeal by the NCAA, the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, of a May decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed the organization's rules anticompetitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act.

MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues 'Major League' status

Major League Baseball (MLB) is elevating the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight." The records and statistics of the Negro Leagues will be incorporated into MLB history, a century after the leagues were formally introduced and in which Black players competed after being forced out of MLB competition due to racism and "Jim Crow" segregation laws.

Olympics-FIBA confident NBA's best players will be at Tokyo Games

The NBA's best players will feature at next year's Tokyo Olympics even though the season could end just days before the Games get under way, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said on Wednesday. The new NBA season will start next week, on Dec. 22, with the regular season wrapping up on May 16 before the playoffs between May 22 and July 22.

LeBron, AD to make preseason debuts vs. Suns

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will make their preseason debuts on Wednesday when the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers meet the Phoenix Suns. James and Davis sat out the Lakers' first two preseason games and will take the court for the first time since Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 11 when the Lakers finished off the Miami Heat to claim the NBA title.

Porsche to return to endurance racing in 2023 with new prototype

Former endurance racing champions Porsche are set to make a comeback in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the North American IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2023, the German marque has announced. Porsche said they will enter the Hypercar category with an LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) prototype entry, with an eye on competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1,000 Miles of Sebring and the Daytona 24 Hours.

Old container promises treasure trove of Maradona memorabilia

A long-forgotten container with hundreds of items of memorabilia from the career of late Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona could provide a treasure trove for collectors – and open a new front in the contest over his estate. Shirts signed by Sergio Aguero, Ronaldo Nazario, Harry Kane and Hristo Stoichkov are among the memorabilia in the container, which had been in storage on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, along with balls from Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors and a plaque given to him by soccer's governing body FIFA.

Astros take villain role, Dodgers snap title drought

The Houston Astros being exposed as cheats, a Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak that raised speculation about the season being cancelled and a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team snapping a 32-year title drought dominated MLB headlines in 2020. Houston took on the villain role in January when an MLB investigation found the Astros stole pitch signs from opposing team's catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 campaign, news which rocked the baseball offseason.