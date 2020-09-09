Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov to claim place in last four

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 on Tuesday in a seesaw battle lasting over four hours to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final. The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men's quarter-finalists at Flushing Meadows, looked to be heading for his first loss on hardcourts to his Canadian opponent after Shapovalov served him a bagel in the fourth set.

Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis

Naomi Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows. Osaka, who was 0-3 lifetime against Rogers coming into the match, broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka's five and held serve to claim the set.

Zverev riled by Martina's 'pat-a-cake' comment

Alexander Zverev lashed out at Martina Navratilova after the 18-times Grand Slam champion said he had played "pat-a-cake" tennis at times during his victory over Borna Coric in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The German fifth seed was 6-1 4-2 down early in his contest against the Croatian before rallying to win in four sets and reach his second Grand Slam semi-final of the year.

Donovan departs Thunder after five seasons

Billy Donovan, who came in third in NBA Coach of the Year honors this season, mutually agreed to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The move announced by the club comes less a week after the Thunder lost Game 7 of the their first-round Western Conference playoff series to the Houston Rockets 104-102.

Factbox: NFL - Teams allowing fans inside stadiums amid COVID-19 pandemic

The following is the list of NFL teams allowing a limited number of fans to attend matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the season kicks off on Thursday: Cleveland Browns

MLB roundup: Dodgers rally, hang on in 10th

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs in his first career multi-home run game. He hadn't homered in 27 at-bats this year before Tuesday.

'Flawless' Osaka looking good to unveil all her masks

Naomi Osaka brought seven facemasks to the U.S. Open to highlight racial injustice and on the basis of her impressive showing the quarter-finals on Tuesday, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before the 6-3 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the Black American who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

Thomas named PGA of America's player of the year

Justin Thomas added a further accolade to a stellar campaign when he was named the PGA of America Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Webb Simpson won the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average. Thomas, who won three events during the season and finished joint runner-up in the FedExCup playoffs, edged Spaniard Jon Rahm to capture the award, which is based on a points system, for the second time in his career.

David Beckham's Guild Esports to file for IPO in London

David Beckham's Guild Esports, which owns and develops esports teams, said on Wednesday it intends to list on the London Stock Exchange this autumn, a move that would make it the first esports company in the UK to join the market. The company plans to raise just 20 million pounds ($26 million) listing around 40% of its shares, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Athletics: Semenya loses appeal against CAS ruling over testosterone regulations

Double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) to set aside a 2019 Court of Arbitration (CAS) ruling that female athletes with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it. But the South African has indicated that she may continue her battle in the European and domestic courts ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, vowing to "fight for human rights".