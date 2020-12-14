Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Sale keeps Titans' ownership fully in Adams family

Tennessee Titans co-owner Susie Adams Smith has agreed to sell her share of the team to the family controlled KSA Industries Inc., according to published reports. Adams Smith, a daughter of team founder Bud Adams, held one-third ownership of the club. The sale is expected to be on the agenda of Wednesday's NFL owners meetings.

Cleveland to drop 'Indians' from team name: New York Times

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. The two-times World Series winners said in 2018 that they were phasing out their "Chief Wahoo" logo after it was heavily criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.

U.S. Women's Open final round suspended until Monday

The final round of the U.S. Women's Open in Houston has been suspended until Monday due to dangerous weather conditions, tournament officials said. Thunderstorms forced play to stop on Sunday morning before play was called off at the Champions Golf Club for the remainder of the day.

Sport shows its resilience in times of trouble

When Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, claimed defiantly in February that the greatest show on earth would go ahead in spite of a looming pandemic few realised what wishful thinking that was. Weeks later, with the novel coronavirus engulfing the planet, the mighty Olympic juggernaut was stopped in its tracks and the sporting calendar disintegrated.

Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million. A mint condition 1979 O-Pee-Chee card of Gretzky with the Edmonton Oilers during the 1978-79 season broke the previous high mark set by the same card, which sold for $465,000 in August 2016, according to NHL.com.

Report: Ex-UCF QB Milton transferring to Florida State

Former Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton announced Sunday that he is transferring to Florida State. Milton will compete for the starting job with the Seminoles, who play about 3 1/2 hours north of his former campus in Orlando, Fla. He started for three years at UCF but spent this season recovering from ligament, nerve and artery damage to his right knee.

COVID-19 leaves sporting holes that will never be filled

There are still hopes for a Tokyo Olympics, Formula One crowned a 2020 champion and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated an NBA title inside a quarantined bubble. They handed out a Green Jacket at the Masters and hoisted a Stanley Cup.

NFL roundup: Hurts, Eagles end Saints' 9-game winning streak

Rookie Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 106 yards in his first NFL start as the host Philadelphia Eagles ended the New Orleans Saints' nine-game winning streak Sunday, 24-21. The Eagles prevailed after leading 17-0 and 24-14. Hurts, a second-round draft choice from Oklahoma, started in place of struggling Carson Wentz and completed 17 of 30 for 167 yards as the Eagles (4-8-1) ended a four-game losing streak.

Golf-Westwood crowned European number one, Fitzpatrick wins in Dubai

Englishman Lee Westwood was crowned Europe's number one golfer for the third time in his career with a second-placed finish on Sunday behind compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick, who won the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Westwood won the Harry Vardon Trophy again 20 years after he first lifted it, with a steady final-round 68 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai to go 14-under for the tournament and finish one stroke behind Fitzpatrick, who took home $3 million for his victory.

Top 25 roundup: LSU stuns No. 6 Florida on late FG

Max Johnson, making his first career start at quarterback, combined with a something-to-prove defense to lead Louisiana State to a 37-34 upset of No. 6 Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville. Johnson, who had been backing up TJ Finley, helped beat the Gators (8-2, 8-2 SEC) with his arm and legs as he ran for 52 yards and went 21-for-36 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns.