Reuters Sports News Summary

Rooney returns negative COVID-19 test but will miss games for Derby

Derby County forward Wayne Rooney said on Monday he had tested negative for COVID-19 but must self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with a friend who tested positive. Former England captain Rooney, player-coach at Championship (second-teir) side Derby, added that he was "angry and disappointed" with the friend who had visited him despite being told to take a COVID-19 test and later testing positive.

Perception of 'cute white girls' helps U.S. women's soccer: Bird

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird believes women's soccer players in the United States are more widely supported than their counterparts in the WNBA because of the public perception of them as "cute little white girls." Point guard Bird, who won her fourth WNBA title this month, said in an interview https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/17/sport/sue-bird-megan-rapinoe-wnba-spt-intl/index.html with CNN that elite basketball players were more quickly judged by people based on their appearance.

NFL roundup: Titans stay unbeaten with OT win

Derrick Henry rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and host Tennessee blew a two-touchdown lead Sunday, only to rally for a 42-36 overtime win over lowly Houston to remain undefeated. The Titans (5-0) amassed 601 yards, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns to complement Henry. Tannehill engineered a nine-play, 76-yard drive in the waning moments, and his 7-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with four seconds left forced overtime.

Cycling: Jumbo-Visma launching Vos-led women's team in 2021

Jumbo-Visma, one of the leading men's outfits, is starting a women's team for the 2021 season with Dutch great Marianne Vos in the squad, they said in a statement https://www.teamjumbovisma.com/news/news/team-jumbo-visma-starts-womens-team-in-2021 on Monday. The creation of the team is a welcome boost for women's cycling, which has been badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Hall of Fame hockey announcer Emrick retires

Hockey announcer Mike "Doc" Emrick retired Monday after a 47-year career in broadcasting. The main voice of NHL games on NBC since 2011 and the New Jersey Devils' play-by-play man for two decades before that, Emrick estimates he called more than 3,750 games.

Heralded sportswriter Sid Hartman dies at 100

Sid Hartman, the longtime columnist for the Star Tribune of Minneapolis and a noted booster for sports in the region, died Sunday. He was 100 years old. Hartman played a big role in drawing professional sport teams to Minnesota, going back to 1947, when he paid $15,000 to the owner of the Detroit Gems of the NBA to bring the team to town.

Murray pulls out from Cologne event with pelvic problem

Andy Murray has suffered another injury setback and has pulled out of this week's ATP Tour event in Germany due to a lingering pelvic problem, the former world number one said, raising doubts over his participation for the remainder of the year. The Briton returned from a second hip surgery in January 2019 to win the Antwerp title seven months later - his first since 2017 - raising hopes of a return to the top echelons of men's tennis.

Iowa rejects demands of ex-players who allege racial discrimination

The University of Iowa is rejecting calls from eight former Hawkeyes football players who want $20 million in compensation for what they have said was racial discrimination. The Black players were signees to the letter delivered to the university earlier this month. They also demand that athletic director Gary Barta, head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz be fired over the discrimination allegations, according to the Des Moines Register.

Krall to lead Reds' baseball operations department

Cincinnati Reds vice president and general manager Nick Krall will oversee the team's baseball operations department, the club announced Monday. Krall, 42, takes over the duties previously performed by Dick Williams, who resigned on Oct. 7.

Purdue's Brohm to miss opener after second positive test

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will miss the season opener Saturday against Iowa following a second positive COVID-19 test, The Athletic reported Monday. Younger brother Brian Brohm, the Boilermakers' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will handle the game-day decisions and serve as acting head coach against the visiting Hawkeyes.